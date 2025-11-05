Malkin’s Slash On Jets' Logan Stanley Fined Quietly Sunday, Penguins Still Feeling the Heat

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Penguins faced the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. During the game, Pittsburgh legend Evgeni Malkin took an aggressive slash at Winnipeg defenseman Logan Stanley. It was quietly announced on Sunday that Malkin would be fined $5,000 for his actions.

The incident occurred late in the first period as the two players battled behind the Jets’ net. Malkin appeared to feel that Stanley was being too rough, and in retaliation, he two-handed Stanley on his left side. Malkin received a minor penalty on the play for slashing. The $5,000 fine, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Malkin has a long history of supplemental discipline throughout his 19-plus years in the NHL, including multiple fines and suspensions. Most recently, he was fined $5,000 last November for slashing Boston’s Nikita Zadorov and has previously served suspensions for various stick-related incidents.

Jets Captain Adam Lowry ‘Super Motivated’ to Finalize Long-Term Extension

Jets captain Adam Lowry returns, driven to ink a long-term deal. Prospects are bright as Winnipeg aims to secure its cornerstone player.

Despite the penalty, Malkin recorded his 15th assist of the season on a Sidney Crosby goal. The Jets went on to win the game 5-2. The Penguins carried that frustration into Monday’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, where they blew a 3-0 lead. They allowed four unanswered goals in the third period to lose 4-3, dropping their third game in their last four contests.

Stanley was back in action Tuesday as the Jets suffered a surprising 3-0 shutout loss to the LA Kings, though none of the goals came during his shifts. The 27-year-old defenseman has seen bright spots this season, being relied upon for 17-20 minutes a night while adding more point production than he ever has before in his career. So far this season, Stanley has a career-high two goals with four assists for six points in 13 games, including two multi-point games.

Kings Blank Jets 3-0 in Lowry’s Return

Kings dominate Jets 3-0 in a physical contest. Kuemper shines with a shutout, while Lowry’s return sparks no offense for Winnipeg.