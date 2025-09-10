Maple Leafs Circling Former Jets Speedster Jack Roslovic in Free Agency

Once pegged as the heir to Paul Stastny in Winnipeg, Jack Roslovic’s breakout speed and cerebral game have him back in the spotlight with the Maple Leafs reportedly circling.

The free agency market was released on July 1st with many available players joining their new teams in the next few days with one name that is familiar to Winnipeg fans remaining on the market. Still months later, former Jets first round pick Jack Roslovic is still a free agent with one team apparently making moves to add him.

Over his time with the Jets, the Columbus native played two seasons with the Manitoba Moose in the AHL, recording 83 points in 97 games before making the jump to the main roster before the 2017-18 season. Roslovic would go on to play 180 games over four seasons with the Jets, tallying 26 goals and 41 assists for 67 points.

He was later involved in the Patrik Laine trade in January of 2021, that sent the Finnish winger along with Roslovic to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Pierre Luc-Dubois and a third-round pick that ended up being center Danny Zhilkin. It was nice for Roslovic to return home but the stay wasn't for long as he would be again traded to the New York Rangers for a fourth round pick in March of 2024. When not being offered a new deal by the Rangers, Roslovic signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.

This leads us to where we are today as his contract with the Canes has expired and he is looking for his new team. Along the way, Roslovic never showed the upside the Jets intially hoped for as a first round pick. For the most part, the now 28-year-old produced 30-40 points with his career-best years both coming with the Blue Jackets in 2021 and 2022 with 45 and 44 points respectively.

He is now being eyed by the Toronto Maple Leafs as he previously played heavy minutes with team captain Auston Matthews during their time together at the U.S. National Development Program. The move was previously discussed as early as July 6th as Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman noted the Leafs didn't bring back forward Pontus Holmberg to make room for Roslovic. Since then, Toronto has been reportedly making moves to try and bring in Roslovic under the salary cap and is rumored to be the reason why he remains unsigned as near the start of training camps.

Jack Roslovic Interested In Reuniting With Toronto's Auston Matthews Says NHL insider

New insider reports indicate Carolina's Jack Roslovic wanting to join former teammate Auston Matthews in Toronto

Being coupled up with a superstar like Auston Matthews in Toronto could be the thing to finally get Roslovic's game up to the level that Jets fans were hoping for almost a decade ago.