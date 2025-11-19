Mark Scheifele Approaches 900 Career Games, Sets Franchise Record vs. Columbus

The Winnipeg Jets have a new franchise leader in games played.

On Tuesday evening, in their 5-2 victory over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets, forward Mark Scheifele set the franchise's all-time record for most games played between the Jets and the Atlanta Thrashers.

He surpassed none other than longtime linemate Blake Wheeler.

“I didn’t know either," Scheifele said, who acted surprised upon the mid-game recognition and post-game interview. "Obviously, it’s pretty cool. I’ve been here for a long time, so I feel old some days. But it’s a tremendous honour.”

But head coach Scott Arniel quickly cleared the air in his post-game address.

"Oh no. We knew," Arniel said. "There's another one coming in two games, too. There will be a little bit more of that. We always acknowledge everything, whether it's at the pregame meeting or on the ice or whatever. Kind of knew that was coming on the ice so let him get his celebration."

In two games, Scheifele will become a 900-game player. Something only 576 others have accomplished to date.

"Obviously he's a couple of games now from 900,” Arniel added. “And I know that first and foremost, that's special… And (now) he's getting the recognition. I think people are really starting to recognize there's a really good hockey player in Winnipeg."

Linemate Kyle Connor, who scored off a pass from Scheifele, added to the mystery.

"Yeah, it kind of flew under the radar," he laughed. "I don't know if other guys knew, but I kind of had no idea. But awesome accomplishment."

"He's been a pillar for this organization for a long time. One of the first draft picks here, even my first couple years and just being mentors to so many guys. And he leads by example. He's also very vocal, caring guy, pushing each other. And yeah, he's, he bleeds Winnipeg Jet hockey. And he wears his heart in his sleeve out there every time he steps on the ice. And so, yeah, pretty cool accomplishment to have that record."

Scheifele had three assists in the game to move up to 27 points on the season - an outright lead over all his teammates. He was one of five players with multi point outings for Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Familiar face Nikolaj Ehlers and the Carolina Hurricanes will hit the road for Manitoba soon, as Scheifele's former teammate will make his return to Winnipeg in the Hurricanes' lone appearance at Canada Life Centre this Friday. That game will be the second of the three-game homestand following Winnipeg's season-high, six-game road trip.