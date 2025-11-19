Mark Scheifele Sets Winnipeg Franchise Record, Leads Jets To 5-2 Win

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele set a major franchise record Tuesday night, appearing in his 898th career game for the team that selected him seventh overall in the 2011 NHL Draft.

The 32-year-old Kitchener native celebrated the achievement with a standout performance, recording three assists in the 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. It marked the 16th time in his career that Scheifele has tallied three or more assists in a single game.

Scheifele’s three-point night was a key factor in the victory, complemented by multi-point games from Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, and Neal Pionk.

The former Barrie Colt now has 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points through 19 games this season.

The Jets assistant captain already made headlines this week after a controversial ejection Saturday against the Calgary Flames. Scheifele was removed from the game in overtime after arguing a penalty call, but Winnipeg went on to win 4-3 in a shootout without him available.

Over his career with the Jets, Scheifele has amassed 347 goals and 484 assists for 831 points. He now holds the franchise record for games played, goals, and points, and is just 67 assists shy of surpassing former captain Blake Wheeler for the most assists in team history.

Scheifele’s consistent production and leadership continue to cement his legacy as one of, if not, the greatest player in Jets history.

