Moose Announce Training Camp Schedule

The Manitoba Moose have announced their official training camp schedule, set to begin on Monday morning from hockey for all centre.
All training camp skates will be held at the team's official practice complex and will be open to the public. Media at the skates will be able to hold availabilities with select players each day.
Among the two-week camp will be seven team skates, two exhibition games and one intrasquad contest.
The Moose will take on U-Sports' University of Manitoba Bisons two times and then play themselves in a blue-and-white intrasquad game as the preseason wears on.
Full Manitoba Moose Training Camp Schedule:
Monday, Sept. 29
10:00 AM - Group 1 Practice
11:30 AM - Group 2 Practice
Tuesday, Sept. 30
10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice
11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice
Wednesday, Oct. 1
9:30 AM - Non-Game Group Practice
10:30 AM - Game Group Morning Skate
7:00 PM - Exhibition Game vs. University of Manitoba
Thursday, Oct. 2
10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice
11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice
Friday, Oct. 3
Off day
Saturday, Oct. 4
10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice
11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice
Sunday, Oct. 5
2:00 PM - Blue & White Intrasquad Game - Southeast Event Centre
Monday, Oct. 6
9:30 AM - Non-Game Group Practice - hockey for all centre
10:30 AM - Game Group Morning Skate - hockey for all centre
7:00 PM - Exhibition Game vs. University of Manitoba - Canada Life Centre
Tuesday, Oct. 7
Off day
Wednesday, Oct. 8
10:30 AM - Practice
Thursday, Oct. 9
10:30 AM - Practice