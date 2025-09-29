Moose Announce Training Camp Schedule

The Manitoba Moose have announced their official training camp schedule, set to begin on Monday morning from hockey for all centre.

All training camp skates will be held at the team's official practice complex and will be open to the public. Media at the skates will be able to hold availabilities with select players each day.

Among the two-week camp will be seven team skates, two exhibition games and one intrasquad contest.

The Moose will take on U-Sports' University of Manitoba Bisons two times and then play themselves in a blue-and-white intrasquad game as the preseason wears on.

Full Manitoba Moose Training Camp Schedule:

Monday, Sept. 29

10:00 AM - Group 1 Practice

11:30 AM - Group 2 Practice

Tuesday, Sept. 30

10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice

11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice

Wednesday, Oct. 1

9:30 AM - Non-Game Group Practice

10:30 AM - Game Group Morning Skate

7:00 PM - Exhibition Game vs. University of Manitoba

Thursday, Oct. 2

10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice

11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice

Friday, Oct. 3

Off day

Saturday, Oct. 4

10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice

11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice

Sunday, Oct. 5

2:00 PM - Blue & White Intrasquad Game - Southeast Event Centre

Monday, Oct. 6

9:30 AM - Non-Game Group Practice - hockey for all centre

10:30 AM - Game Group Morning Skate - hockey for all centre

7:00 PM - Exhibition Game vs. University of Manitoba - Canada Life Centre

Tuesday, Oct. 7

Off day

Wednesday, Oct. 8

10:30 AM - Practice

Thursday, Oct. 9

10:30 AM - Practice