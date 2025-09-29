    • Powered by Roundtable

    Moose Announce Training Camp Schedule

    Carter Brooks
    Sep 29, 2025, 03:44
    The Manitoba Moose have announced their official training camp schedule, set to begin on Monday morning from hockey for all centre.

    All training camp skates will be held at the team's official practice complex and will be open to the public. Media at the skates will be able to hold availabilities with select players each day.

    Photo by Rusty Barton

    Among the two-week camp will be seven team skates, two exhibition games and one intrasquad contest. 

    The Moose will take on U-Sports' University of Manitoba Bisons two times and then play themselves in a blue-and-white intrasquad game as the preseason wears on. 

    Full Manitoba Moose Training Camp Schedule: 

    Monday, Sept. 29

    10:00 AM - Group 1 Practice

    11:30 AM - Group 2 Practice 

    Tuesday, Sept. 30

    10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice

    11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice 

    Wednesday, Oct. 1 

    9:30 AM - Non-Game Group Practice

    10:30 AM - Game Group Morning Skate

    7:00 PM - Exhibition Game vs. University of Manitoba

    Thursday, Oct. 2 

    10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice

    11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice 

    Friday, Oct. 3

    Off day

    Saturday, Oct. 4

    10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice

    11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice 

    Sunday, Oct. 5

    2:00 PM - Blue & White Intrasquad Game - Southeast Event Centre

    Monday, Oct. 6 

    9:30 AM - Non-Game Group Practice - hockey for all centre

    10:30 AM - Game Group Morning Skate - hockey for all centre

    7:00 PM - Exhibition Game vs. University of Manitoba - Canada Life Centre

    Tuesday, Oct. 7 

    Off day

    Wednesday, Oct. 8 

    10:30 AM - Practice

    Thursday, Oct. 9

    10:30 AM - Practice