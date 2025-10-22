Moose Mired in Early-Season Slump After Tough Weekend in Grand Rapids

While the Winnipeg Jets are off to a strong start in the NHL with a 5-1-0 record, their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, are struggling to find their footing early in the season. The Moose have dropped to 1-3-0 after a tough weekend in Grand Rapids, where they lost both games of a three-game road series against the Griffins. The final matchup of the set is scheduled for Friday, but it's just the beginning of an extended road trip that includes three more games before the team returns to Winnipeg in November.

The weekend opener saw the Moose fall 5-2, though the score didn’t quite reflect the competitiveness of the game. After allowing an early goal, Manitoba quickly responded with Samuel Fagemo’s first as a Moose, aided by a screen in front. However, Grand Rapids regained momentum with two more goals, and while Danny Zhilkin narrowed the gap with his second of the season in the middle frame, the Griffins added two more in the third to pull away.

Goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis faced heavy pressure throughout, making 36 saves on 41 shots. The 21-year-old netminder was tested repeatedly by a veteran-laden Griffins lineup that featured the AHL-maximum of eight experienced players, a factor that clearly influenced the outcome. Veteran forward Dominik Shine led the way for Grand Rapids in the opener, tallying a goal and an assist, while fellow veterans Austin Watson and Sheldon Dries also found the scoresheet.

Saturday’s rematch was a more complete effort from the Moose, who fired 37 shots on goal but couldn’t solve rookie goaltender Michal Postava. The Griffins’ netminder turned aside 35 shots, frustrating Manitoba’s offense early. Grand Rapids took control in the third period with two quick goals just 16 seconds apart, stretching their lead to 3-0.

Veterans John Leonard and Eduards Tralmaks each scored twice to secure the 4-2 victory. Manitoba’s only goals came in the third period when Phil Di Giuseppe netted his first with the Moose on a shorthanded chance, and Brayden Yager added his second of the season in the final seconds on a breakaway.

Defensive lapses have plagued the Moose early this season. They've allowed 15 goals in just four games, placing them in the bottom six defensively across the league. Offensively, the team has only managed 10 goals, tying them for 18th with the Hershey Bears.

Following Friday’s series finale in Grand Rapids, the Moose continue their road swing with a single game against the Chicago Wolves before wrapping up October with back-to-back matchups against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop for Friday’s game in Grand Rapids is set for 6:00 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the action live on AHL.TV via FloHockey.tv or listen in on 680 CJOB.

