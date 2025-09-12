Moose Prospects Join Jets in Montreal for Annual Rookie Showcase

Chase Yoder, Domenic DiVincentiis among Moose players joining Jets prospects heading to Montreal for Prospect Showcase

This weekend, the Winnipeg Jets are participating in a Prospect Showcase hosted by the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets will be sending 21 players, many of whom are young talents who are already familiar to fans of the Manitoba Moose.

Among the group is Chase Yoder, who recently signed with the Moose following a successful NCAA career at Providence College. Yoder is one of the more experienced names on the roster, having played five years of college hockey and racked up over 170 games in the process. With his development camp background and time with the U.S. National Team Development Program, he arrives in Montreal aiming to make a strong impression and should be a player to watch.

While he’s relatively new to the Jets organization, Yoder arrives with some familiarity including former college teammate Parker Ford and Brayden Yager, whom he met during previous development camps with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Yoder, now 23, is the second-oldest player on the Jets’ showcase roster, giving him a slight edge in maturity and competitive experience compared to some of the younger invitees.

Moose Defenseman Dawson Barteaux Eyes Full-Time Role With Hometown Team in 2025

Manitoba Moose Defenseman Dawson Barteaux aims for a full-time role in third season with his hometown team.

While Yoder is attending his first rookie camp, others like goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis are returning with some professional experience already under their belts and are used to the flow of things. Last season, DiVincentiis split time between Manitoba and Norfolk (the Jets’ ECHL affiliate), where he appeared in 28 AHL games, posted a .906 save percentage, and picked up 13 wins, including a shutout in the regular-season finale.

He started his pro career with a standout debut performance, stopping 37 of 39 shots and maintaining strong numbers through his first stretch of games. But as with many rookie campaigns, the season came with ups and downs, offering plenty of valuable lessons along the way. For DiVincentiis, staying focused and steady throughout those challenges became one of the most important takeaways from year one. He hopes that 2025-26 will be the season that he finally makes his NHL debut and has been putting in the work that he feels could make it a reality.

"I think being able to get the opportunity to make my NHL debut would be pretty special,” DiVincentiis explained in a recent interview with The Hockey News “I think it's in reasonable play, and being able to do that would be, you know, such a such an honor for myself and for my family, and that would be one goal for me, Another goal would be making the all-star game for the AHL, being there for a full season, and ultimately winning a Calder Cup."

With only two games on the schedule opportunities for players to showcase their talents will be limited as they kick off the showcase with a Saturday night matchup against the Canadiens followed by a Sunday tilt with the Senators. Every shift, every play, and every decision on the ice could influence a prospect’s standing within the organization.

Fans can follow all the action live on winnipegjets.com, with broadcast coverage led by Daniel Fink and Jamie Thomas. Meanwhile, Moose fans can already gear up for next season, with ticket memberships for the 2025-26 campaign currently on sale at moosehockey.com.

Maple Leafs Circling Former Jets Speedster Jack Roslovic in Free Agency