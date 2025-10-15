Moose Send Three Players Down to ECHL

The Manitoba Moose have made three cuts following the first two games of their 2025-26 American Hockey League season.

After splitting their season-opening two-game homestand with the Laval Rocket last weekend, the Moose made a few changes to their deep roster.

Having already seen 24 different players suit up over the two-game stretch, Manitoba has re-assigned goaltender Isaac Poulter, defenceman Ben Zloty and forward Jack O'Leary to its ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Poulter, 24, is a Winnipeg product, but was unable to stick with the local team, as youngster Domenic DiVincentiis and Thomas Milic have captured the reins in the crease for Manitoba this season. He has a 40-24-11 record in 77 career AHL contests to go alongside a 2.88 goals against average and a .900 save percentage.

Zloty, 23, made it into four AHL contests last season, recording an assist. He has an additional six goals and 34 points in 41 ECHL games in Norfolk last year.

O'Leary, 25, played for Cornell University last season, amassing eight goals and 17 points in 34 outings. He skated in six games for Norfolk at the end of the regular season, where he found a singular assist. He then added a goal and four points in 11 postseason appearances.

Next up for Manitoba is the first of three games in Grand Rapids as a part of a six-game road trip over the next two weeks. The Moose play the Griffins on Friday and Saturday this weekend, as well as next Friday. All games will get underway at 6:00 PM central time and can be viewed live on AHL TV.