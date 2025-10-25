Moose Swept By Griffins, Aim To Bounce Back Quickly Against Wolves

The Manitoba Moose continue their lackluster start to the season after suffering a series sweep in their three-game set versus the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Winnipeg's AHL affiliate kept things close early with a scoreless first frame with starting netminder Domenic DiVincentiis carrying the load. The bottom fell out quickly in the second as early season breakout John Leonard scored fifth goal of the season just 51 seconds into the frame after taking advantage of a defensive zone mistake from the Moose.

The Griffins continued to add on with a goal from Dominik Shine before allowing a third goal just 37 seconds later to defenseman William Lagesson after he fired a quick shot past DiVincentiis.

Throughout the three-game set, the Moose were overwhelmed by the Griffins’ rapid scoring, unable to stop the repeated avalanches of goals. Manitoba failed to crack through the red hot play of Grand Rapids goaltender Sebastian Cossa, who finished with a 30-save shutout.

Leonard capped off the night with his second goal of the night off a cross-crease pass from Shine to put the game out of reach.

The Moose look to rebound when travelling to Allstate Arena to take on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the action live on AHL.TV via FloHockey.tv or listen in on 680 CJOB.