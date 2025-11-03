Newest Jets Injury Report Provides Good And Bad News

On Monday, Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel provided an update on the team’s injury report, highlighting early-season challenges as the Jets contend with key forward injuries in Morgan Barron is listed as week-to-week, while veteran winger Gustav Nyquist remains day-to-day.

Barron, 26, burst out of the gate this season with four points in his first four games, including three goals and one shorthanded marker. However, his production has slowed dramatically, recording just one point in the subsequent eight games. Nyquist, meanwhile, has had a mixed start to the season, tallying five assists in 11 games but no goals. His recent form showed promise, with all five assists coming in the last nine games before the injury sidelined him.

Amid the injury concerns, Arniel shared a silver lining as team captain Adam Lowry will be making his season debut Tuesday. Lowry gave an update on his status, saying "I feel really good, I'm looking forward to being back out there and it's finally feeling like Christmas morning so I'm looking forward to it."

Jets Captain Adam Lowry To Make Season Debut Tuesday vs. Kings

Jets captain Adam Lowry returns after hip surgery, providing crucial leadership and offensive spark. He rejoins Niederreiter against the Kings.

We may also get season debuts for top-six winger Cole Perfetti and top-four defenseman Dylan Samberg, both of whom Arniel said would be traveling with the team on for their upcoming three-game California road trip.

Perfetti, coming off a 50-point season that included a dramatic game-tying goal in Game 7 of the Jets’ first-round playoff series against St. Louis, and Samberg, a 20-point producer known for his steady defensive play, provide a boost to Winnipeg’s lineup as it grapples with early-season injuries.

The Jets will now look to maintain their early-season momentum while adjusting to the temporary loss of more key players in Barron and Nyquist, testing the depth and resilience of a roster already contending with the grind of an NHL season.

Winnipeg's AHL Moose Rollercoaster Start Continues with Another Heartbreaking Loss

Another overtime defeat seals the Manitoba Moose's frustrating early season, leaving their offensive struggles and playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.