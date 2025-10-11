NHL Insider Reports Jets' Connor Extension Was Group Decision Between Cheveldayoff, Leadership Group

Insider reports suggest the Winnipeg Jets’ decision to re-sign Kyle Connor came after a group discussion between GM Kevin Cheveldayoff and the team’s leadership group, who agreed he was essential to their success.

The Winnipeg Jets made headlines recently when re-signing superstar winger Kyle Connor to a brand new eight-year, $96 million extension while many thought the 28-year-old winger would walk at the end of the season.

Many fans initially assumed that the decision was made solely by GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, but a recent report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman suggested it was actually a collaborative choice involving both Cheveldayoff and the Jets’ leadership group.

On a recent episode of his '32 Thoughts' podcast, Friedman explained that Cheveldayoff had raised the topic of Kyle Connor with the team’s leaders, asking whether they believed the Jets could continue to win with Connor under his new contract. According to Friedman, the group agreed that they could.

Friedman didn’t specify which members of the leadership group Cheveldayoff had spoken with, but it likely included team captain Adam Lowry, assistant captains Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey, longtime NHL veteran and three-time Stanley Cup–winning former Chicago captain Jonathan Toews, and possibly goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

Over the past few seasons, Kyle Connor has emerged as one of Winnipeg’s most consistent offensive threats. In the 2024–25 season, he posted 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists) over 82 games his best output yet. Earlier in his career, Connor produced solid totals (for example, 61 points in 65 games in 2023–24) but he’s steadily increased both his goal and assist production across full seasons.

What's Next For Winnipeg Following Kyle Connor Extension?