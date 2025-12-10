NHL Insider Says Jets Are "Open For Business" Following Recent Losing Skid

The Winnipeg Jets appear willing to explore trades as the team struggles to find consistency this season. According to insider Darren Dreger, the club has a few young assets, including Brad Lambert and Ville Heinola, who could be used in potential deals. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is reportedly open to listening to offers and making moves if the right opportunity presents itself.

The comments come before Winnipeg lost again on Tuesday, marking just five wins in their last 17 games. The team received a boost as star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was back on the ice on Wednesday for the first time since undergoing a minor arthroscopic knee procedure in late November.

Lambert and Heinola have both been viewed as potential trade candidates for some time. Lambert, who has spent a significant portion of the season in the AHL, was recently given permission to explore trade opportunities with other teams. The Jets could use trades involving these players to improve depth at forward, with veterans such as Calgary’s Blake Coleman being potential targets.

Winnipeg may also consider moving players whose contracts or performance have become burdensome. Gustav Nyquist, a 36-year-old on a one-year, $3.25 million deal, is one player who could be included in trade discussions, which would help the team clear salary cap space.

With the season reaching a critical stretch, the Jets appear prepared to listen to offers and make strategic moves to improve their position and attempt to climb out of their current slump.

