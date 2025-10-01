Norfolk Admirals to Remain ECHL Partner for Jets, Moose in 2025–26

The Winnipeg Jets stay with Norfolk Admirals as ECHL affiliate for third straight season ahead of 2025‑26 campaign.

The Winnipeg Jets, in coordination with their AHL partner the Manitoba Moose, have officially renewed their ECHL alliance with the Norfolk Admirals for the 2025‑26 campaign.

During the 2024‑25 season, Jets draft selections Domenic DiVincentiis (7th round, 2022) and Thomas Milic (5th round, 2023) skated with Norfolk. In total, six players saw ice time with both the Moose and Admirals: Ryan Chyzowski, DiVincentiis, Carson Golder, Milic, Graham Sward, and Ben Zloty.

In 2024‑25, Norfolk finished the regular season with a 40‑25‑6‑1 ledger, good for 87 points and a third-place finish in the ECHL’s North Division. The Admirals advanced to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row, eliminating Wheeling 4–1 in the North Division Semifinals before falling to Trois‑Rivières in the Division Finals. In that semifinal series, goaltender Milic went 3‑1 with two shutouts, a 1.25 goals‑against average, and a .961 save percentage. ECHL In the Division Finals, Norfolk dropped the series to Trois‑Rivières (the Lions went on to claim the Kelly Cup).

Since re-entering the NHL in 2011, the Winnipeg Jets and their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, have worked with several ECHL teams to support player development, though not every season featured a formal partnership. The Jets began their ECHL affiliations in 2012–13 with the Colorado Eagles, followed by two seasons with the Ontario Reign.

In 2015, they shifted their affiliation to the Tulsa Oilers for a two-year stint before establishing a longer-term partnership with the Jacksonville IceMen from 2017 to 2021. After going without an ECHL affiliate for two consecutive seasons (2021–22 and 2022–23), the organization entered a new agreement with the Norfolk Admirals ahead of the 2023–24 season.

That partnership, which has now been extended through 2025–26, has allowed Winnipeg to assign prospects such as goaltenders in DiVincentiis and Milic to Norfolk for development. The Admirals have since seen on-ice success, reaching the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

This upcoming season marks Norfolk’s third year serving as the Jets’ ECHL affiliate under this agreement. Their opener is set for October 17 on the road against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Norfolk Admirals Meanwhile, Manitoba begins their 2025‑26 slate at home on October 10 versus Laval.