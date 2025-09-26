Revisiting the Creation of the Winnipeg Jets 'Whiteout' Tradition

Revisiting how Winnipeg Jets fans invented the “Whiteout” in the 1980s, uniting the city with an all-white playoff tradition that was revived in 2011.

The Winnipeg Jets’ iconic “Whiteout” tradition, where fans dress in all-white during playoff games, has become synonymous with the city’s passion for hockey. Rooted in the original Jets era of the 1980s, this fan-driven spectacle was resurrected with the NHL’s return to Winnipeg in 2011 and has since grown into a defining part of the team’s playoff identity.

The tradition started in the spring of 1987 during the original Winnipeg Jets’ first playoff series at Winnipeg Arena against the Calgary Flames. Jets fans, inspired by the Flames’ sea of red in Calgary, decided to paint the arena white.

When the original Jets left Winnipeg for Phoenix in 1996, the Whiteout tradition was left behind. Although the Coyotes occasionally attempted to emulate it, the spirit never quite matched Winnipeg’s original fervor.

With the NHL’s return to Winnipeg in 2011 after the Atlanta Thrashers relocated, the Whiteout tradition was immediately embraced again. Jets’ CEO Mark Chipman told TSN in 2015, “The fans never forgot the Whiteout. When we made the playoffs that year, the city and the fans took it and made it their own right away.”

The Whiteout soon grew beyond the arena walls. During the Jets’ 2018 playoff run to the Western Conference Final, the city held outdoor Whiteout street parties that attracted tens of thousands of fans. The City of Winnipeg estimated over 100,000 people gathered downtown for those celebrations. Mayor Brian Bowman remarked to the Winnipeg Free Press, “The Whiteout has become a unifying force in our city, bringing together people from all walks of life in a shared celebration of our team and community.”

Recently, the Jets organization has worked to evolve the tradition to reflect broader community values. In 2024, the team launched initiatives promoting sustainability during Whiteout games, encouraging recycling and reducing waste.

The team has also partnered with local Indigenous groups to integrate cultural ceremonies during playoff games, making the Whiteout a more inclusive celebration.

Head Coach Rick Bowness said during a 2023 press conference, “The energy from the Whiteout is unlike anything else. It’s a special part of playing in Winnipeg, and it inspires our team every playoff season.”

