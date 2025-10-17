Scheifele Ties Franchise Points Record as Jets Power Past Flyers 5–2

Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele scored twice and tied the franchise’s all-time points record as the Jets rolled to a 5–2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night at Canada Life Centre.

Scheifele, who recorded his 811th and 812th career points, matched Ilya Kovalchuk’s franchise mark and continued a strong early-season run for Winnipeg. His second goal, a power-play marker early in the third period, gave the Jets a commanding 4–1 lead and helped seal their third straight win.

Vladislav Namestnikov opened the scoring less than five minutes into the first period, followed by second-period goals from Scheifele and Morgan Barron. The Flyers briefly clawed back into the game with a goal from Owen Tippett late in the second, but Barron responded just 1:27 later to restore Winnipeg’s two-goal cushion.

Philadelphia rookie Matvei Michkov added a late goal in the third, but Tanner Pearson iced the game with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves for the Jets (3–1–0), who dominated the pace of play despite being outshot 17–15. Kyle Connor chipped in with two assists.

Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson stopped 10 shots in the loss as Philadelphia (2–2–0) dropped its second straight game.

The Jets return to action Saturday night when they host the Calgary Flames.

