Scott Arniel and Winnipeg Jets: A Good Match

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

Subscribe now to view the full THN Archives here

Also, go to thn.com/free to subscribe.

Arniel, Winnipeg A Good Match - Dec. 28 2004 - Vol. 58 Issue 18 - Jon Waldman

While the lockout continues to keep team employees out of NHL arenas, several are taking the opportunity to explore other shinny venues. One such person is Buffalo Sabres assistant coach Scott Arniel.

Arniel has been taking time during the lockout to sit in the pressbox at Winnipeg’s MTS Centre and check out American League talent. While one might expect the Kingston, Ont., native to be around the Sabres’ AHL affiliate, he has instead positioned himself where he can check out more of the players he has yet to see.

“(In the Sabres’) situation - with Rochester being an hour away-1 don’t really need to be there because we have so many staff there right now,” said Arniel, selected 22nd overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 1981 NHL entry draft. “We have guys there at almost every practice, we have guys down there for all the games.

“So I’ve been coming to the Moose games, 2% watching some of the teams I haven’t seen in a while, getting familiar with some of the players I’ve never seen—or maybe some of the ones I’ve seen in years past and I check on their growth.”

Exclusive: Jets Goalie Prospect Domenic DiVincentiis Eyes NHL Debut in 2025

Winnipeg Jets prospect Domenic DiVincentiis talks season goals with AHL All-Star Game, Calder Cup and NHL Debut in new exclusive interview with The Hockey News.

GLORY-FILLED JUNIOR CAREER

Arniel’s junior career was glorious, as he won two Memorial Cups with the Ontario League’s Cornwall Royals and was part of Team Canada’s World Junior Championship-winning team in 1982. He started his NHL career with the Jets in 1981-82, but was dealt to the Sabres four years later. After four seasons in Buffalo, where his two-way skills helped the Sabres become one of the league’s premier defensive teams, Arniel was traded back to Winnipeg before the 1990-91 season.

Arniel’s second go-around with the Jets was shorter than his first, as he lasted only one season before being shipped to the Boston Bruins in 1991. He split the next season between Boston and the AHL, then finished off his playing career with a seven-season stint in the International League. While in the IHL, he suited up for San Diego, Houston, Utah - and finally, the Manitoba Moose, who had relocated from Minnesota a few seasons before Arniel’s retirement in 1999.

One year after he hung up his skates for good, Arniel returned to the Moose as an assistant, coach for the 2000-campaign, staying for two seasons before joining the Sabres in 200203 in the same role.

Throughout his time with the Jets and Moose, Arniel liked to call the Winnipeg Arena his office.

When the building closed last ber, Arniel was among several Winnipeg alumni who came to say goodbye to the old barn. He enjoyed the opportunity to come back and see both the Arena and some old friends from his playing days.

“I think they did a good job of going out in style,” said Arniel of the closing celebrations. “For all the players that were there, it was a great thrill for us to be back for the last game, rehash some old stories and hear some stories you haven’t thought of in a few years.”

Jets Prospect Showcase: Key Players, Lineups, Viewing Info & Preview for Matchups vs. Senators, Canadiens This Weekend

The Winnipeg Jets face off against the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in the 2025 Prospects Showcase on Saturday and Sunday.

NEW WINNIPEG RINK

While the Winnipeg Arena was dear to the hearts of Winnipeggers, the new MTS Centre has impressed many - Arniel included. The new multipurpose facility, which Arniel feels should have been built years ago, has consistently attracted sellout crowds for the Moose since it opened.

Arniel sees the new complex as a big attraction for Winnipeg.

“I love it,” he said. “I think it’s 15 years too late, but they’ve done a tremendous job here and I think that it has really put a buzz on around the city. I think everybody is excited about the rink…(the ownership) group went all-out and they made sure they did this first-class.

“It was sad to see (the Winnipeg Arena) go, but when you come into a building like this, you sort of forget it pretty quick.”

Moose Defenseman Dawson Barteaux Eyes Full-Time Role With Hometown Team in 2025

Manitoba Moose Defenseman Dawson Barteaux aims for a full-time role in third season with his hometown team.