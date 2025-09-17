Should Winnipeg Consider Bringing In Dillon Dube?

The Winnipeg Jets could look to add another bottom-six forward with Dillon Dube available following the controversial Hockey Canada legal cases.

The hockey news cycle has shifted recently following the acquittal of the five Hockey Canada players, who had been involved in a lengthy criminal and civil case over an alleged sexual assault in a hotel room.

The players, Dillon Dubé (Forward – Calgary Flames), Michael McLeod (Centre – New Jersey Devils), Alex Formenton (Forward – Ottawa Senators), Cal Foote (Defenceman – New Jersey Devils) and Carter Hart (Goaltender – Philadelphia Flyers), were found not guilty after the complainant’s testimony was deemed inconsistent, and key video evidence contradicted several of her claims, leading the court to conclude that the allegations lacked sufficient credibility and merit.

Following the conclusion of the trial, the NHL stated that the players will be allowed to sign with a team on October 15th and could return to playing full-time on December 1st. It begs the question of if NHL General Managers are willing to outweigh talent over controversy and take in a player that could create a dramatic scene around the organization.

The Winnipeg Jets are Stanley Cup contenders and are on the verge of a championship with offense being their weakness in their final games of the season. Excluding their 4-0 win over Dallas in Game 5, they scored only four goals across the other three of their final four games and could look to add more depth to their lineup after already bringing in Jonathan Toews and Gustav Nyquist this past off-season.

Three of the five players are forwards with the most impactful player being Dillon Dube as a former 45-point scorer with the Flames during the 2022-23 season. The 27-year-old BC native has been garnering interest from around the league and could be looking to stay within Canada.

Dube routinely played in bottom-six roles when with the Flames and did quite well in the role as a 30-40 point player. He could join the Jets lineup and take on a fourth-line center role, filling the gap left by Rasmus Kupari’s departure. From his first full-time NHL season up until the year before his final season, when his performance likely declined due to the off-ice legal distractions, he recorded 115 points in 257 games, averaging 0.45 points per game.

Over a full season, that translates to roughly 37 points, which would be a solid contribution for a bottom-six forward in Winnipeg. He typically played between 10 and 12 minutes per game and also logged time on the penalty kill, which could help him carve out a role with the Jets.

Joining a Stanley Cup contender would give him an immediate chance to compete for a championship in his first season back in the NHL while also having to worry less about the media attention he would get by joining a team in a city like Toronto or New York. Dube will have a lot to prove and could be an energetic, gritty addition to the Jets' bottom six and push the likes of Morgan Barron and Cole Koepke to compete at a higher level.

