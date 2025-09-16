Shrinking NHL Pre-Season Could Present Opportunity For AHL

The NHL's recent CBA changes could lead to a longer AHL pre-season, following the NHL cutting down on exhibition games.

The NHL is implementing some significant changes for the upcoming season, including a shorter pre-season and an extended regular season by two additional games. The goal behind this adjustment is to wrap up the season earlier while also boosting revenue, regular season games generate far more income than pre-season exhibitions.

However, not everyone is on board. General Managers across the league have been reportedly concerned, as the shortened pre-season means less time to assess their rosters and make critical decisions before opening night. While the NHL’s schedule is being trimmed, the AHL could move in the opposite direction.

It’s been six years since the Manitoba Moose, the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, have played in any pre-season games, and they won’t be participating again this year. They’re one of ten AHL teams skipping pre-season action, alongside clubs like Abbotsford (VAN), Calgary (CGY), Charlotte (FLA), Cleveland (CBJ), Colorado (COL), Grand Rapids (DET), Iowa (MIN), Rochester (BUF), and Texas (DAL).

With NHL teams now facing tighter timelines to evaluate young talent, expanding the AHL pre-season could become a viable alternative. More AHL exhibition games would give prospects a better shot at standing out, while also offering fans a chance to see the future of the franchise in action.

To reduce costs, teams like the Moose wouldn’t need to play in their usual arenas. Instead, games could be hosted at local community rinks, turning them into outreach opportunities. These events could include fan engagement activities, contests for Jets jerseys or game tickets, and meet-and-greets with players, all while helping to grow the team’s presence in the community.

This would be especially beneficial for the Moose, who ranked in the bottom five for average attendance during the 2023–24 AHL season. By getting creative with how pre-season games are packaged and promoted, such as doubleheaders with Jets pre-season games or hosting games during Jets Fan Fest, they could boost visibility and bring more fans through the doors.

Ultimately, if the Jets' front office feels the shorter NHL pre-season limits their ability to evaluate talent, ramping up the AHL's pre-season could be a strategic and community-friendly solution. It’s a chance to better assess prospects, generate excitement around the Moose, and strengthen ties with fans, all while staying cost-effective.

