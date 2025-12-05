Source Confirms Winnipeg Hosting Heritage Classic vs. Montreal Canadiens

Talk continues to build around Winnipeg as the likely host for the NHL’s next Heritage Classic, and new rumors suggest the Winnipeg Jets may face the Montreal Canadiens if the event is officially approved. Nothing has been confirmed by the league, but speculation has intensified in recent days as the NHL considers bringing back its outdoor game series.

The rumors around the event began on the October 22 edition of Hockey Night in Canada. During the weekly headlines segment, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman told host Ron MacLean that the league was looking at reviving the Heritage Classic and that Winnipeg had emerged as a strong candidate. Friedman did not expand further but said, “looks like there’s going to be one next year and the whispers from out west is that Winnipeg is going to be a serious contender to host it.”

Since then, Winnipeg has consistently appeared as the expected host city, though no official announcement has been made, and the opposing team remains unconfirmed. Recent unverified reports point to the Montreal Canadiens as the likely opponent for the Jets, but neither the NHL nor either club has commented on the speculation.

If selected, Princess Auto Field, the home stadium of the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, would be the venue. The stadium previously hosted the 2016 Heritage Classic when the Jets met the Edmonton Oilers. Winnipeg lost that game 3-0, with Edmonton led by a young Connor McDavid who recorded an assist.

The Jets last appeared in a Heritage Classic in 2019 in Regina, where they defeated the Calgary Flames in overtime at Mosaic Stadium. That win evened Winnipeg’s outdoor game record at one victory and one loss.

Winnipeg’s history of hosting large events and its strong fan base have kept the city in regular consideration for NHL outdoor games. The league typically confirms Heritage Classic details several months in advance, and for now the possibility of a Jets–Canadiens matchup remains only a rumor but a potential exciting matchup for a standalone event.

