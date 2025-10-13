Toews Earns First Point with Winnipeg as Jets Beat Islanders

The Winnipeg Jets have strung together back-to-back wins for the first time in the 2025-26 NHL season.

For the second-straight game, the Jets took to the ice in the afternoon, this time on the road in New York. Squaring off against the Islanders, Winnipeg pulled ahead early and really did not look back.

Jonathan Toews picked up his first point as a member of the Jets, while fellow newcomers Tanner Pearson, Gustav Nyquist and Cole Koepke also picked up their firsts with the Jets, as Winnipeg beat New York 5-2 on Thanksgiving Monday.

Morgan Barron kept his hot streak alive, picking up his third point in as many games, as he scored his second of the season just 7:35 into the game.

Nino Neiderreiter picked up another Jets power play goal a few minutes later, with Toews earning the secondary assist - his first point as a member of the Jets.

The middle stanza saw four goals, with JG Pageau cutting Winnipeg's lead in half just two minutes into the game, as he became the first player to beat Eric Comrie in goal this season.

But just one shift later, Winnipeg restored its two-goal lead, on none other than Logan Stanley's first goal of the season. Pearson joined the goal scoring party with his first as a Jet at the 13-minute mark.

Emil Heineman answered back for the hosts before the period came to a close, but that was about all the Islanders could muster up on the night. The third period didn't result in much other than an empty net gaffe from New York.

Kyle Connor stripped the Islanders of the puck, fed Mark Scheifele, who found his third of the season into the empty net.

Barron, Stanley, Niederreiter and Pearson each picked up two points in the affair, while five other players found the scoresheet.

Comrie turned aside 33 of the 35 shots he faced, while Ilya Sorokin made 21 stops on the 25 pucks sent his way from Winnipeg.

Next up for the Jets is the second stop of the road trip in Philadelphia on Thursday. That game is set to be played at 6:00 PM central time. It can be viewed live on TSN.