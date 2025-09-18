What Became of Winnipeg’s 2018 Top 10 Prospects Seven Years Later

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

The Kids Keep Coming - Apr. 2 2018 - Vol. 71 Issue 13 - Jared Clinton

JACK ROSLOVIC(GRAIG ABEL/GETTY IMAGES)

THE WINNIPEG JETS HAVE a habit of making their picks count on draft day. From sniper Patrik Laine, center Mark Scheifele and netminder Connor Hellebuyck to secondary standouts such as Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor, Winnipeg has regularly supplemented its veteran talent with young upstarts, and it’s starting to pay dividends with more help on the way. “It goes back to the commitment we made when the team (came) here and the dedication from the ownership to make sure that scouting was an investment, that it wasn’t going to be just deemed an expense,” said GM Kevin Cheveldayoff.

1 JACK ROSLOVIC

RW, 21, 6-1, 187 Manitoba (AHL)

32–15–20–35–8 2015 draft, 25th overall

OVERALL 19

A breadth of offensive talent has allowed the Jets to be patient with Roslovic, but his play in the AHL has forced their hand. He’s been as good with the puck as he has been without it, and now it’s about translating his AHL success to NHL production. “We’ve given him time with respect to different opportunities and different roles,” Cheveldayoff said. “If you watch him play right now…it’s how he’s playing, how he’s reading, how he’s reacting, that the coaches are impressed with.”

FW17 | No. 2 NHL | 2018-19

2 KRISTIAN VESALAINEN

LW, 18, 6-3, 209 HPK (Fin.)

44–19–20–39–6 2017 draft, 24th overall

OVERALL 55

Vesalainen got a taste of the European top flights in previous seasons, but his usage and ice time were inconsistent. His eyebrow-raising performance this season has given him some stability. He has a big shot and the offensive acumen to hang with more seasoned competitors, and his bulky frame allows him to fight for pucks. “He’s in a solid situation now as opposed to last year when there were lots of different transitions,” Cheveldayoff said. “He’s confident and having success.”

FW17 | n/a NHL | 2020-21

3 DYLAN SAMBERG

D, 19, 6-4, 215 Minnesota-Duluth (NCHC)

32–1–8–9–37 2017 draft, 43rd overall

OVERALL 76

Samberg was a standout at the draft combine, and his production in high school was nothing short of brilliant. The leap to college has made offensive success challenging, however, and Samberg has taken his lumps. But his showing at the WJC, where he won bronze with Team USA, was proof that Samberg can finish. His size gives him a foundation with which to work, but he needs to grow into his frame. Improving his stride will also turn him into a more impactful offensive force.

FW17 | n/a NHL | 2021-22

4 BRENDAN LEMIEUX

LW, 21, 6-1, 210 Manitoba (AHL)

36–17–16–33–125 Trade (Buf), Feb. 11, 2015

OVERALL 94

An injury prior to camp last season prevented him from putting his best foot forward in the AHL. Lemieux has left those difficulties in the past, and the organization is impressed with the work he has done to transform his body. He’s bigger, stronger and faster – Cheveldayoff raved Lemieux was in “exceptional condition” – and the dedication to training has translated to greater production. He could do a better job walking the fine line between peskiness and the penalty box.

FW17 | No. 6 NHL | 2019-20

5 TUCKER POOLMAN

D, 24, 6-2, 199 Manitoba (AHL)

14–1–5–6–4 2013 draft, 127th overall

The Jets wanted Poolman to turn pro last season and gain experience, but an extra year in college has benefitted the smooth-skating defender. He stuck around in Winnipeg after camp and has been at the front of the line for call-ups, though he needs more ice time to reach his potential. The belief is Poolman can turn into an NHL hand in short order. “When you skate like him, have size like him, shoot like him, have hockey sense and are a good competitor, he could be a guy on the Josh Morrissey curve,” Cheveldayoff said.

FW17 | No. 5 NHL | 2018-19

6 ERIC COMRIE

G, 22, 6-1, 180 Manitoba (AHL)

16–9–2, 2.54, .921 2013 draft, 59th overall

Splitting time with Michael Hutchinson. Good attitude and a dedicated approach.

7 NIC PETAN

C, 22, 5-9, 179 Manitoba (AHL)

39–12–29–41–8 2013 draft, 43rd overall

Return to full-time AHL duty is step backward for skillful playmaker.

8 LOGAN STANLEY

D, 19, 6-7, 240 Kitchener (OHL)

54–13–25–38–95 2016 draft, 18th overall

Massive rearguard hitting stride as two-way threat after trade from Windsor.

9 MIKHAIL BERDIN

G, 19, 6-3, 180 Sioux Falls (USHL)

16–7–5, 2.65, .921 2016 draft, 157th overall

Has been solid in U.S. junior circuit. Needs to test himself on the next rung up.

10 MASON APPLETON

C, 22, 6-2, 201 Manitoba (AHL)

56–18–33–51–47 2015 draft, 168th overall

Transition from college has gone better than expected for AHL rookie standout.

21-AND-UNDER NHLERS | PATRIK LAINE, RW, 19; KYLE CONNOR, LW, 21