When the Jets Faced $152-Million Dilemma Ahead of 2016 Deadline

Prepare For Launch - Jan. 25 2016 - Vol. 69 Issue 10 - Tim Campbell

THE FIRST GLANCE AT THE 2015-16 salary cap accounting holds something of a double take near its bottom. Is that really the Winnipeg Jets racing the likes the Arizona and Nashville to the salary floor?

The answer is yes, temporarily, and mostly by design.

The Jets are on track to go into the off-season with the most available cap space of 30 teams, all of which may be needed to solve issues that grow more urgent with each passing game.

Winnipeg may not have the most prominent pending free agents come July 1 – hello, Steven Stamkos, Eric Staal, Anze Kopitar and David Backes – but its combined list of those in the final years of contracts is the stickiest of situations.

Captain Andrew Ladd and Dman Dustin Byfuglien head the list. Both are UFAs on July 1 if they can’t find an extension with Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff.

And coming out of their entry-level deals are defenseman Jacob Trouba and centers Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry. Goalie Michael Hutchinson is also an RFA.

After their first playoff berth since the 2011 relocation (and their first as a franchise since 2007), the team opted to give roster spots to young players (Nikolaj Ehlers, Andrew Copp, even Alex Burmistrov) instead of bringing in older free agents, allowing Cheveldayoff to orchestrate this enviable amount of cap space. But does he have enough to satisfy everyone?

The answer appears to be no, unless he can realize some extraordinary hometown discounts. That’s not likely to happen or even be proposed.

The Jets reside in the NHL’s smallest market yet are solidly a middle-revenue team and have said repeatedly they will spend at the appropriate time. That time is upon them, but when it comes to the inevitable choices, they won’t be easy.

Fitting the puzzle together almost surely starts with Ladd and Byfuglien, two clear leaders in the room.

Ladd, who just turned 30, is coming out of a five-year, $22-million deal that was good value for the Jets. He was their leading scorer last season and has given the team nothing but 20-plus goal years plus leadership. Ladd is seeking a healthy raise and reportedly six years in likely his last big chance at a major contract score.

Byfuglien, who turns 31 in March, is also coming out of a five-year deal, his worth $26 million and paying him $6 million in this final season. That contract was also good value for the team, given the big man’s in-game impact, especially once he got past conditioning issues in earlier Winnipeg seasons. His ask is reportedly eight years and $55 million.

Five-and-a-half months after the negotiation window opened, however, no extensions had been agreed upon. Only a few dribs of information had emerged as Cheveldayoff has held fast to his policy of refraining from comment, whether on proposal, progress or pothole.

Neither veteran appears to be unaffordable, but the matter of longer terms does seem to be of issue, including some serious skepticism that a big commitment to Byfuglien through age 39 would be wise.

If agreements aren’t possible by the Feb. 29 trade deadline, expect Cheveldayoff to simply deal, since the Jets are in no position – given their consensus unattractiveness to free agents – to let either walk.

The Jets' approach seemed to be that a lot of effort can still go into the two months prior to the trade deadline.

Another element to the picture is some history.

As former GM of the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, Cheveldayoff was a member of the Atlanta Thrashers family long enough to know how waiting too long resulted in a costly outcome for the franchise when it finally traded Ilya Kovalchuk in early 2010. He will be mindful of making the same error, especially since such mistakes have ramifications that ripple long into the future.

If all of that didn’t inject enough uncertainty into the Jets’ situation, then the Trouba situation will.

The 2012 first-rounder, who turns 22 in February, has reportedly put a big proposal on the table for the max eight years and more than $56 million. It appears to have been a non-starter for Winnipeg, due to the price or Trouba’s shaky start to the season, or both, and so the sides have reportedly decided to adjourn the matter to the off-season.

If no bridge deal is found for Trouba, his raise will be substantial, possibly enough to make either Ladd or Byfuglien impossible to fit.

The math is fuzzy at this stage because none of the deals was yet done and the league’s cap for 2016-17 is not concrete. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said at the December GM meetings that the new number is projected to “be somewhere between where it is now and up $3 million, in that range.”

Could Trouba be moved? The interest would be high, but that scenario seems less likely than Ladd or Byfuglien given Trouba’s age and upside.

Beyond the trio, whose starting-point proposals totaled more than $152 million in commitments, Scheifele and Lowry in particular are poster players for the Jets draft-and-develop scheme. They both have earned raises, in bridge deals or not. Their increases figure to be less jolting in terms of headlines, but given their ages (22), both are integral figures in the culture and blueprint that Cheveldayoff is trying to execute.

The outcomes for Cheveldayoff and his pending free agents are very difficult to predict. The only easy call is that you won’t find the Jets in the race to the salary floor come next fall.

BULL OR BEAR MARKET?

Of the top 10 impending UFAs based on their 2015-16 cap hits, we see three getting pay bumps this summer, while the rest take a shave or get the same

