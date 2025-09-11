Moose Defenseman Dawson Barteaux Eyes Full-Time Role With Hometown Team in 2025

Manitoba Moose Defenseman Dawson Barteaux aims for a full-time role in third season with his hometown team.

The Winnipeg Jets organization is filled with intriguing storylines across every level of its development system from the early stages in the ECHL with the Norfolk Admirals, all the way up to the NHL, where star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is making headlines as a frontrunner for the Hart Trophy as the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Amid the spotlight on big names and major accolades, there are also compelling narratives emerging from the AHL, where rising talents are quietly shaping the future of the franchise. One such storyline centers around defenseman Dawson Barteaux, whose journey with the Manitoba Moose is quickly becoming one to watch.

The former Dallas Stars sixth round pick joined the Manitoba Moose during the 2023-24 season and has enjoyed returning home to Manitoba. The Foxwarren native loves his home province and told The Hockey News during an exclusive interview, that he finds himself being a “huge advocate for Manitoba” when talking to people who haven’t been.

"I grew up watching the Moose, I'm very fortunate for them to reach out and give me this opportunity and yeah, it's obviously a great fit, I can't complain about being close to family, good for my wife,” Barteaux explained “It's super easy moving to Winnipeg, I'm just a few hours away out in in Riding Mountain National Park, where I kind of spend my summers, so it’s great I'm just super proud to kind of be a part of the organization."

Barteaux is entering his sixth year of pro hockey with 33 points and a +2 rating through 143 AHL games played. At times last season, the 25-year-old didn’t get into much game action and played in just 41 games.

He had a solid junior career with the Red Deer Rebels in the WHL, where he developed into a reliable two-way defenseman. After being acquired by the Rebels from the Regina Pats in 2016, Barteaux quickly earned a key role on the blue line, known for his strong skating, puck-moving ability, and leadership qualities. Over parts of four seasons with Red Deer, he steadily improved his offensive production, highlighted by a 2018–19 campaign in which he recorded 34 points in 67 games. His strong play earned him recognition, and he was named an alternate captain before eventually serving as team captain.

"I have to give the team reason to keep me in the lineup, and I wasn't doing that enough but I'm really ready to push for a full time spot this year and be a guy that's really going to help the team." Barteaux said "Step one is doing whatever they need me to do, and be whatever kind of role they need me in and I'm just looking forward to getting it going and hopefully having a deep run this year."

Barteaux is a player that Moose fans can get behind as a hard-working local kid that grew up wanting to play for the local team and will be battling his hardest to make an impact. He adds interesting perspectives from his hockey travels like witnessing first hand what hockey culture is like in the most Southern part of the U.S. in Texas when playing in the Dallas Stars farm system.

"Winters get colder in Winnipeg, obviously so it was a big transition, but nothing but good things to say about Austin and Dallas, just as an organization, they took the first swing at me, and I'm always appreciative of that,“ Bart noted "It's definitely different, as I feel like you grow up knowing the game here in Canada and the crowds are a bit different when they're cheering but Texas was one of the most electric fan bases I've played in front of, the community support there, they sell out a ton.”

Before stepping back onto the ice, Barteaux is enjoying his offseason like many Manitoban boys, spending long summer days golfing, fishing with friends, and squeezing in training and skating whenever he can. But for those who know the heart of small-town hockey, his story goes beyond the stats and training routines.

Barteaux isn’t just another prospect chasing an NHL dream but a living reminder of what community means when the bright lights aren’t watching. In towns like Foxwarren, where hockey is stitched into the fabric of everyday life, Barteaux carries more than just his own ambitions; he carries the hopes of every kid who laced up skates on frozen Manitoba ponds, every family who made the long drives to cold rinks like Foxwarren Arena, and every dream that never quite made it to pro hockey.

