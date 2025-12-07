Winnipeg To Host 2026 Heritage Classic vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Winnipeg Jets announced today that they will host the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Princess Auto Field, the home of the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, on October 25th, 2026. They will face off against the Montreal Canadiens.

The open air venue last staged the event in 2016 when the Jets faced the Edmonton Oilers. Winnipeg fell 3-0 in that game as Edmonton’s young star Connor McDavid recorded an assist and helped power his team to victory.

This will be the Jets’ first appearance in an outdoor game since 2019 when they defeated the Calgary Flames in overtime at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. The Canadiens will play their fifth outdoor game and their first since 2017, entering with a 2-2 all-time record in such events.

That matchup remains one of the franchise’s most memorable recent moments, and anticipation is already building for their return to the national outdoor stage.