Winnipeg Faces Draft Drought, Cap Crunch, and Pressure to Develop from Within (2025)

The Hockey News has opened its archive to all THN subscribers, offering access to 76 years of history, stories, and features. Among this year’s biggest releases is the 2025 Money and Power Issue, delivering in-depth insights into the inner workings of the NHL and its organizations.

Subscribe now to view the full THN Archives here

Also, go to thn.com/free to subscribe.

Winnipeg Jets - May 23 2025 - Vol. 78, Issue 11 - Jared Clinton

COLE PERFETTI

THE JETS’ FORMERLY well-stocked pipeline has thinned out considerably. The causes are twofold. First, Winnipeg’s on-ice success has led to late first-round choices. And second, deadline dealing has required GM Kevin Cheveldayoff to spend draft capital. Given the challenges of recruiting free agents to Winnipeg, the Jets’ long-term stability is inextricably linked to their ability to unearth talented prospects, perhaps more so than any other franchise.

IMMEDIATE NEEDS: The Jets believe they have a hole at second-line center, behind Mark Scheifele and ahead of Vladislav Namestnikov and Adam Lowry. And while Cole Perfetti had his best season to date, he’s not yet proven he can take on full-time pivot duty.

LONG-TERM NEEDS: Winnipeg spent its only top-100 pick last summer on defender Alfons Freij, at 37th overall in the second round. Meanwhile, rearguard Elias Salomonsson is finding his way with AHL Manitoba. But the Jets have a veteran-laden D-corps with few blue-chippers on the way. The club needs to usher in an eventual successor for Josh Morrissey, who’s now 30.

CAP SITUATION: The good news? Winnipeg is projected to have upward of $25 million in its cap coffers. The bad news? Pending UFAs include Nikolaj Ehlers, and the Jets’ RFA class is headlined by Gabe Vilardi and Dylan Samberg. There’s enough money to keep the roster intact, but meaningful upgrades will require Cheveldayoff to get creative.

IN THE SYSTEM 2025-26: The efficacy of the Jets’ patient approach to shepherding Brad Lambert and Nikita Chibrikov onto the big club is likely to be put to the test next season. The pair have played a combined 11 NHL games in the past two seasons with favorable results.

DID YOU KNOW: Canadian D-man Isaak Phillips repped Jamaica at a 2018 international showcase tournament. His paternal grandparents hail from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and those with Caribbean heritage were allowed to suit up for Jamaica.

More Winnipeg Jets: Jets Confident in Power Play, But Penalty Kill Faces Questions After Off-Season Departures

GM SNAPSHOT

KEVIN CHEVELDAYOFF

Hired: June 2011 Drafts: 14

ASTUTE PICKS: Connor Hellebuyck, 130th, 2012; Kyle Connor, 17th, 2015; Josh Morrissey, 13th, 2013

DUBIOUS PICKS: Kristian Vesalainen, 24th, 2017; Lukas Sutter, 39th, 2012; Ville Heinola, 20th, 2019

BEST TRADE: IN – Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, 2nd rd pick from LA. OUT – Pierre-Luc Dubois. June 2023

WORST TRADE: IN – Sean Monahan from Mtl. OUT – 1st rd pick, 3rd rd pick. Feb. 2024

CONTRACT TRACKER

BEST VALUE DEALS: Kyle Connor, 1 yr @ $7.14MJosh Morrissey, 3 yrs @ $6.25MConnor Hellebuyck, 6 yrs @ $8.5M

WORST VALUE DEALS: Colin Miller, 1 yr @ $1.5M

More Winnipeg Jets: Divisional Focus: Jets Eye Crucial Sweep of Last Place Blackhawks

The Hockey News Yearbook Issue is here! This is our most comprehensive and highly anticipated release of the year, delivering everything you need to get ready for the season. Inside, you’ll find in-depth team reports, expert fantasy hockey tips, betting insights, player analysis, and exclusive features you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you're a die-hard fan, a fantasy league veteran, or just gearing up for the new season, this issue has something for everyone. Don’t miss out! Pick up your copy at a newsstand near you today!