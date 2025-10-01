Winnipeg Jets' Valuation Nearly Doubles in Last Four Years, Says Recent Reports

A new Sportico report ranks the Winnipeg Jets ahead of several big-name sports teams, as hockey valuations surge amid growing global interest.

The Winnipeg Jets have emerged as one of professional hockey’s most valuable franchises, according to a new valuation report from Sportico. The team is now valued at an estimated $1.33 billion, marking a sharp increase from $1.1 billion in 2024 and continuing a steady upward climb over the past four seasons.

This growth places the Jets ahead of several major sports franchises across leagues. In Major League Baseball, they surpass the Cincinnati Reds ($1.325 billion), Kansas City Royals ($1.3 billion), and Tampa Bay Rays ($1.25 billion). On the global soccer front, the Jets also outpace clubs like Inter Miami CF ($1.2 billion), Italy’s Inter Milan ($1.15 billion), and England’s West Ham United ($1.125 billion).

Over the past four years, their valuation has shown consistent and impressive growth. In 2021, the company was valued at $745 million. By 2022, that figure had risen to $805 million, a year-over-year increase of approximately 8 per cent. The upward trend continued in 2023 with a valuation of $925 million, marking a 14.9 per cent increase from the previous year. Most notably, in 2024, the company’s valuation surpassed the $1.1 billion mark, reflecting a 19 per cent growth over 2023. This steady acceleration underscores strong investor confidence and robust business performance.

Much of this momentum reflects a broader upswing in hockey’s overall market strength. A key moment came in February 2025 with the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off—an international tournament featuring elite teams from Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland. The final showdown between Canada and the U.S. captured enormous attention, drawing over 16 million viewers across North America. In the U.S. alone, 9.3 million tuned in, while 6.3 million watched in Canada.

The NHL reported that the match was the most-watched non-NFL event in ESPN+ history, and the second-most-viewed hockey game in the past ten years.

The tournament's massive audience and global buzz underscored the expanding appeal of professional hockey and fueled engagement across digital platforms. With fan interest at an all-time high and streaming numbers climbing, teams like the Jets appear primed to benefit from the sport’s growing commercial power.

