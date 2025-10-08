Winnipeg's AHL Moose Announce Full Broadcast Schedule For 2025–26 Season

Winnipeg's AHL affiliate, Manitoba Moose, announce their broadcast schedule for the upcoming season.

The Manitoba Moose, together with 680 CJOB, has unveiled its full broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2025–26 AHL season.

All 72 regular-season games will once again be streamed live online through CJOB.com, moosehockey.com/listenlive, and the Winnipeg Jets App. Play-by-play announcer Daniel Fink returns for his seventh season behind the mic, with coverage beginning 15 minutes before puck drop and wrapping up with a post-game show after every contest.

In addition to online streaming, 680 CJOB will carry 23 Moose games on the airwaves this season, beginning with the home opener on Friday, Oct. 10, when Manitoba hosts the Laval Rocket at Canada Life Centre. Coverage for those radio broadcasts will start just before puck drop, with expanded pre-game material available online. Other featured games include several key divisional matchups through the winter and spring, concluding April 12 against the Texas Stars. All game times are listed in Central Time.

The broadcast announcement comes as the Moose look to turn the page after a difficult 2024–25 campaign. Manitoba finished the season with a 25-41-3 record, collecting just 56 points and placing seventh in the AHL’s Central Division. The club struggled to generate offense, recording a league-low 169 goals while allowing 248 against.

Despite the team’s challenges, several players stood out statistically. Forward Mason Shaw earned team MVP honours after playing in all 72 games and registering 36 points, while Dominic Toninato matched him with 18 goals and 18 assists to lead the club in scoring. Young forward Brad Lambert contributed 28 assists and 35 points in 61 appearances, and rookie defenseman Elias Salomonsson impressed on the blue line with 25 points, including 20 helpers, to lead all Moose defenders. Between the pipes, goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis provided a bright spot, securing 13 wins and posting a 2.84 goals-against average.

The puck drops on the new season Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. CT, when Manitoba hosts Laval in the home opener.

