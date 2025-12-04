Winnipeg's AHL Moose Continue Hot Steak, 9 Wins in Last 11 Games

The Manitoba Moose have emerged as one of the hottest teams in the American Hockey League, winning nine of their last 11 games and outscoring opponents 36 to 23 during that run. Their recent surge has been driven by disciplined team defense, holding opponents to two goals or fewer in eight of those 11 contests.

With Thomas Milic called up to the Winnipeg Jets, goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis has seized the spotlight in Manitoba. After a difficult opening stretch to the season, DiVincentiis has settled into form, allowing two or fewer goals in five of his last seven starts. He has stopped 181 of 194 shots during that span, giving up only 13 goals and improving his season numbers to a 2.52 goals against average and a .914 save percentage. DiVincentiis was named the AHL’s top star on Wednesday after posting a 30-save shutout in a 5–0 win over the Chicago Wolves.

The Moose offense has been carried by a balanced attack, with former Calgary Flames forward Walker Duehr leading the team with 14 points through 22 games. Duehr has caught fire in recent weeks, producing five goals and five assists for 10 points over his last nine games after collecting only four points in his first 13 outings. Samuel Fagemo has also joined the surge, recording three goals and three assists over his last four games.

Winnipeg fans keeping a close eye on top prospects have had plenty to follow. Brayden Yager, the former 14th overall pick, has scored in back-to-back games and has eight points over his last 11 appearances. Colby Barlow, selected 18th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, has been adapting to the professional level with five points in 22 games, but he has shown signs of progress with three points over his last seven games.

Another storyline developing in Manitoba involves Brad Lambert, the 21-year-old former first round pick in 2022. Lambert has expressed interest in exploring a potential trade in hopes of finding a clearer path to an NHL role. Since being reassigned to the Moose, he has recorded one goal and three assists in nine games, with all four points coming in his last five outings.

With a 12-8-2-0 record, the Moose have climbed to third place in the Western Conference. Manitoba will look to extend its momentum this weekend during a back-to-back set in Iowa, entering the series on a five-game road winning streak.

