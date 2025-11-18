Winnipeg's AHL Moose Riding Winning Streak As Milic, Zhilkin Heat Up Ahead Of Home Stand

While the Winnipeg Jets have struggled, dropping four of their last six games, the Manitoba Moose are just beginning to hit their stride. The Jets’ AHL affiliate has rattled off four consecutive wins, all on the road. Now, the Moose return home for a six-game homestand, offering an opportunity to build on their momentum as several players across the roster continue to heat up and make significant contributions.

Backstopping the team is goaltender Thomas Milic, who has stepped up with crucial saves whenever the Moose have needed him most. The 22-year-old BC native has started in three of the Moose's four wins, stopping 78 of 84 shots for a perfect record.

When asked about what's been clicking for him lately, Milic noted to the Hockey News "It was only a matter of time before we sort of figured some things out and went on a little streak here" and also noted the stacking wins helps "light the fire even more and makes us want to keep winning."

The former fifth round pick by the Jets back in 2023 attributed his sensational play as of late to doing what he can to continually keep his team in the fight whether they are winning or losing.

"I think just sticking with it, because all I can really do as a goalie, is give my team a chance to win and if I can bring that night in, night out, and even if we go down a couple or we're up couple early, if I can just stay steady throughout a game and reliable, that's a job well done for me," Millic explained "So I think just giving the team a chance to win is the biggest key for me and obviously with that comes the personal success as well, when the team starts scoring and start winning games, it's a lot of fun to be around."

When looking at the Moose's recent success it's hard to ignore how lethal the top line has been with former Vancouver Canucks forward Phil Di Giuseppe has leading the way with a goal and four assists. Just behind is Di Giuseppe's center in Jets top prospect Brayden Yager, who hasn't scored in 11 games but has started to create scoring chances with points in three of his last four games, totaling four assists.

On the opposite wing is former second round pick with the LA Kings, Samuel Fagemo, who has helped finish some of the plays of his standout linemates with a pair of goals and an assist over Manitoba's four-game hot streak.

"I see these guys every day of practice and how they snap the puck around and it's just cool to see them have that success and obviously it helps the team tremendously, so I know they're going to keep buzzing, and, you know, many more goals come for that line," Milic commented on the unit.

Manitoba's second line has also performed at a high-level with center Danny Zhilkin is starting to heat up once again. The 21-year-old Russian import started off the pre-season in dominant fashion with three goals and two assists for five points over four exhibition games. Zhilkin is finding that fire once again with a pair of goals and an assist for three points over the winning streak.

The former third round pick explained his recent success has spawned from his off-season training with some of the NHL's best like Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

"I think I have more to offer as well but, yeah, I think I had a great summer with Gary Roberts up in Toronto and skating with guys like McDavid and Draisaitl every day, I think that made a huge difference, because your level, they're pushing you every single day when you're on the ice with them," Zhilkin said "It's been going pretty well, looking forward to with the Moose the rest of this season here, and hopefully we can achieve something special as well with the team."

Manitoba will only be getting stronger as of Tuesday as the Winnipeg Jets announced that they will be sending down Nikita Chibrikov, Brad Lambert and Parker Ford as the team starts to get healthier and will send some of their best prospects down to the AHL with the already red hot Moose. Milic noted he and the team are "really excited" to be getting back some high-end prospects and have them injected back into the lineup.

"Obviously you want those guys to be up there doing their thing but we're never gonna say no to having them on the squad, so, it's fun having them down, we have played with all those guys for the last couple years now and I know how great of players they are, and seeing how much success they were having up with the Jets there and we're just all really excited to see how much of an impact they can make right away with these home games," Milic stated.

The Moose now hold a 7-6-2-0 record as they continue climbing the standings. Manitoba returns to action Thursday night at home against the Chicago Wolves, looking for payback after Chicago edged them 4–3 in overtime earlier this season. Fans can catch the action live on AHL.TV via FloHockey.tv or listen on 680 CJOB. Tickets are also available at moosehockey.com/tickets/ and are listed at a very reasonable $27 CAD to see one of the hottest teams in the AHL right now.

