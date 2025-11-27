Winnipeg's AHL Moose Take Down Senators, Win 7 of Last 8 Games

It was a tale of two outcomes within the Winnipeg Jets organization on Wednesday night. While the NHL club suffered a narrow 4–3 loss to the Washington Capitals, their AHL affiliate had far better fortunes.

The Manitoba Moose roared back into the win column with a commanding 5–1 victory over the Belleville Senators, avenging Tuesday’s defeat that snapped their six game winning streak. The bounce back performance restored momentum for the Moose, who have now won seven of their last eight games and have come away with points in 11 of their last 14 games as they quickly climb the AHL standings.

Moose captain Mason Shaw continued his strong run of form, recording two points to extend his point streak to three games. Shaw now leads Manitoba with 12 points in 19 contests. Samuel Fagemo also made his mark, scoring twice to pull into a tie with Walker Duehr for the team lead in goals with six.

After a tightly matched first period ended with the teams deadlocked, Manitoba seized full control in a dominant second frame. The Moose outshot Belleville 21 to 4 and erupted for four unanswered goals, overwhelming the Senators in all three zones.

Just two minutes into the period, Shaw opened the scoring by burying a rebound for his fourth of the season. He nearly struck again moments later when a quirky play saw Shaw fire the puck off the post before perfectly kicking out to Jaret Anderson Dolan, who fires home the rebound to make it a 2–0 lead.

With Belleville in penalty trouble, Manitoba went to work on a five on three. Brad Lambert, who recently requested a trade from the Jets organization, capitalized with his first AHL goal of the season. Only 19 seconds later, Fagemo added another power play marker, hammering home a one timer from the faceoff circle that squeezed past Senators goaltender Jackson Parsons.

Belleville showed life early in the third period, scoring less than a minute in with a sharp shot over Moose netminder Domenic DiVincentiis to cut the lead. But Manitoba extinguished any hopes of a comeback when Fagemo struck again, picking up a loose puck in the slot and ripping home his second of the night. DiVincentiis turned aside 22 shots to earn his fifth win of the year, while Parsons finished with 31 saves in a tough outing for Belleville.

The Moose will look to stay hot when hosting the 8-6-3-0 Chicago Wolves in a weekend back-to-back starting on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Fans can catch the action live on AHL.TV via FloHockey.tv or listen on 680 CJOB. Tickets are also available at moosehockey.com/tickets/

