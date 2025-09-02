Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele Earns Place Among NHL's Elite Centremen

The popular sporting video game series by EA Sports, NHL 26, is set for a September 12 release for Playstation and XBOX.

Over the past two weeks, the software developer has begun unveiling its rankings for each different playing position in the game.

Among those listed within the Top-10 at each position will be a handful of Winnipeg Jets players.

The first position ranking provided by EA Sports was defenceman Josh Morrissey, who was given a 90 overall rating, ranking him eighth among all blueliners.

The second Jets player to earn a place on the Top-10 position rankings was winger Kyle Connor, who was named the No. 4 left winger in the game with a 92 overall stat line.

Now, it was centre Mark Scheifele was unveiled as the No. 10 centreman in the game.

The 32-year-old put up 39 goals and 87 points in a career year for the Jets, besting his previous career highs in goals, points and penalty minutes, as he helped Winnipeg to the Presidents' Trophy as the No. 1 team following the conclusion of the regular season.

Scheifele's overall rating went up two percentage points from NHL 25 to a 91 overall, ranking him behind only Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, Sasha Barkov, Sidney Crosby, Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes and Brayden Point as the best centres in the game.

No Jets cracked the Top-10 right wingers list, but the Top-10 EA Sports goaltenders is up next. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck should have his way with the list.