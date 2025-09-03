Winnipeg's Zander Harder Gunning for Sports Illustrated's Youth Athlete of the Year

Winnipeg Wild star forward Zander Harder is currently in the running for the title of Sports Illustrated Youth Athlete of the Year.

If he wins, he will be featured in an upcoming issue of Sports Illustrated. Of 60-plus applicants, Harder is currently sitting in the top-five within his group.

Voting closes on Thursday evening at 9:00 PM central time.

"The process has been very smooth and we are thankful for the opportunity," his father, Andrew shared. "Zander works tirelessly both on and off the ice. He is constantly challenging himself to be the best hockey player that he can be."

Serving as captain of the U13 AA Wild last season, Harder led his team with 39 goals and 79 points in just 34 games played. He was named MVP and earned a spot on the all-star team. The 2012-born forward is hoping to make the leap to the U15 AAA Wild squad this season as a minor player.

"My ultimate goal is to play in the NHL," Harder said. "With hard work and dedication I believe I can achieve this goal. Respect, teamwork, dealing with challenges and bouncing back for setbacks are all life lessons from sports that I can use in my daily life."

An annual contest held in conjunction with Sports Illustrated, 3 Brand, Jim Valvano's V Foundation, and Russell Wilson's Why Not You Foundation, parents/guardians are given the opportunity to nominate their child for the prestigious honour through a written biography. Young athletes are then hand selected and placed into groupings for the voting phase.

"Sports give structure, motivation and balance to my daily life," Harder said, who also excels in football and track and field. "Sports help me stay physically fit, keeps my mind strong, stay focused, and I just enjoy playing them. Through sports I learn discipline, teamwork skills, and how to handle failure and success. They also serve as a healthy outlet for stress and a source of daily inspiration and joy."

Votes in this competition also double as donations to charities, with those interested in boosting their desired athlete's chances being able to do so by way of charitable donation.

Macklin Celebrini, the San Jose Sharks' 2024 first overall selection, serves alongside Russell Wilson and others as one of the spokesmen for the campaign.

This online competition gives participants such as Harder the opportunity to make their mark while also helping make an impact to causes near and dear to their hearts.

"I believe I deserve to be athlete of the year not only because of my accomplishments on the ice, but also because of the dedication, resilience, and sportsmanship I bring to my sport every day," Harder said. "I've worked tirelessly to push myself beyond limits, while also supporting and motivating my teammates."

THE MISSION:

We're searching for an exceptional young athlete who represents everything we love about sports: a dedication to greatness, fierce competition, and a commitment to their teammates and competitors alike. The champion will appear in a 3BRAND advertisement in Sports Illustrated and receive $25,000 to set them up for a bright future.

THE WINNER:

No matter the sport, the Youth Athlete of the Year is an exceptional competitor who is committed to not only performing their best, but uplifting their team and challenging their opponents by giving it their all.

THE RESULT:

- Win $25,000 to invest in the future

- Appear in a 3 Brand advertisement in Sports Illustrated

- Take home the Youth Athlete of the Year title

Click here to vote for Zander or to see the biography of all competitors.