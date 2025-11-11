Winnipeg To Host PWHL Semifinal Rematch Between Montréal And Ottawa

This spring, the Winnipeg Jets will bring top-tier women’s hockey to Manitoba as they host a Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Takeover Tour game.

On Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m., the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg will welcome the Montréal Victoire and the Ottawa Charge for one of the league’s featured neutral-site regular season matchups.

The PWHL Takeover Tour is an initiative that brings regular season games to cities outside the league’s home markets, giving fans across North America the chance to experience elite women’s hockey in person.

Last season’s tour drew more than 123,000 fans across nine games, and for the 2025–26 season it will expand to 16 games in 11 different cities, including Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Halifax, Hamilton, and Washington, D.C.

Hosting the game in Winnipeg is a major opportunity for fans in Manitoba and the Prairies to see the best women’s hockey players in the world live. With support from the Jets organization, the event also helps showcase how strongly NHL cities can embrace women’s professional hockey.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League features eight established franchises: Boston, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Toronto, Minnesota, and the newly established Vancouver and Seattle. Each team includes national team stars and Olympians, creating an incredibly high level of competition.

The Montréal Victoire finished first overall in the 2024–25 regular season with 53 points and a record of 12-7-3-8 (12 wins, 7 losses, 3 overtime losses, and 8 shootout losses).

They totaled 77 goals while allowing 67 with Montréal captain and Canadian hockey legend Marie-Philip Poulin led the league with 19 goals and 26 points in 30 games, cementing her reputation as one of the greatest players in women’s hockey. She was supported by star goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens, who anchored a strong defensive group throughout the season.

The Ottawa Charge enjoyed a breakout year in 2024–25. The team reached the PWHL Finals for the first time in franchise history after defeating Montréal in the semifinals, winning the best-of-five series in four games.

In the championship round, Ottawa fell to the Minnesota Frost in four straight overtime games, each ending 2–1. Despite the heartbreak, the Charge earned respect for their resilience and tenacity. Forward Emily Clark led the way with nine goals and 19 points in the regular season, and she added several key playoff goals that made her one of the league’s most dependable performers.

The upcoming game in Winnipeg carries extra drama. It is a rematch of last season’s semifinal showdown, when Ottawa stunned top-seeded Montréal to advance to the Finals. Montréal will be hungry for revenge, while Ottawa will be eager to prove that their success was no fluke. Fans can expect an intense, high-speed game featuring some of the best talent in the sport.

The March 22 matchup at Canada Life Centre promises to be more than just a regular season game. It will be a celebration of women’s hockey, a showcase of fierce rivals, and an opportunity for Winnipeg fans to witness the PWHL’s continued growth and success firsthand.

