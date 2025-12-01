Can Jets' Thomas Milic Rebound in Second Start After Mixed Debut?

The Winnipeg Jets have yet to confirm whether rookie goaltender Thomas Milic will start Monday night against the Buffalo Sabres as the situation mirrors last week when the team waited until the last moment to announce he would be making his NHL debut.

Milic’s first appearance in the league delivered a mixed but encouraging performance for fans. The 22-year-old from New Westminster, British Columbia stopped 30 of 34 shots and played a significant role in keeping the Jets competitive during difficult stretches. He made eight saves in the first 11 minutes and helped shut down four Carolina power plays throughout the game, showing poise in high-pressure situations.

His debut also included a few rookie moments as one power play opportunity for the Hurricanes resulted from Milic misplaying the puck behind the net, although he recovered and made important stops during the penalty kill. Defensive breakdowns in front of him led to three of the goals against, beginning with the opener when Shayne Gostisbehere carried the puck deep and found Winnipeg-born forward Seth Jarvis uncovered in the high slot. Jarvis released a low wrist shot that slipped past Milic for the game’s first goal.

Traffic in front of the crease remained a problem for Milic and the Jets throughout as the second goal against came in the second period, when Logan Stanley and William Carrier battled for position and Jordan Martinook snapped a shot through a crowd. Minutes later, Jarvis struck again from the high slot, uncovered while Josh Morrissey slightly drifted into Milic’s line of sight as the shot sailed over the rookie’s glove.

All of the goals to that point beat Milic on the glove side, a concern as the Jets prepare for a Sabres team that features elite shooters in Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson. The most troubling moment for Milic came in the final seconds when defenseman Alexander Nikishin fired a point shot from the boards that beat Milic clean on the blocker side.

The Jets hope Milic can build on the experience and deliver a stronger performance if he gets the call against Buffalo. The matchup would typically be considered a step down in difficulty since Milic is coming off a game against the top team in the Eastern Conference. The Sabres, however, have surged with five wins in their last eight outings while averaging 3.63 goals per game during that run, which ranks sixth in the NHL over the same span.

Winnipeg will need to tighten its defensive structure regardless of who starts in goal, but additional support would be especially valuable for a rookie still adjusting to NHL speed. The Sabres and Jets will take center stage as the featured game on Amazon’s Monday Night Hockey.

Jets Aim To Build Momentum Versus Surging Sabres

The Jets look to build on their skid-snapping win and regain momentum as they take on a surging Sabres team that has won five of their last eight games.

