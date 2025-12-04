Could Winnipeg Target Flames' Nazem Kadri As Secondary Scoring Option?

The NHL world loves to ignite trade rumors with many players on slumping teams being thrown into the conversation as potential trade bait before the NHL's March 6th trade deadline.

Contending teams will look to load up before entering a playoff push with a second line center becoming a more and more coveted position to have a strong player at. The Florida Panthers have won two straight Stanley Cups thanks to captain Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett anchoring the middle of the ice for the Cats while other teams look to do the same.

The Winnipeg Jets are in their championship window with star players like Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor all in the prime of their career. The biggest thing holding back the team this season has been secondary scoring with hardly anyone, outside of the Jets top forward line, being able to produce next to anything. Over Winnipeg's last seven games, they've won once with 15 goals as a team with the top line of Gabe Vilardi, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor accounting for 11 of the 15 goals.

They need more help and they don't appear that they will get it from big off-season add Jonathan Toews, who has less than what fans were hoping for with nine points in 26 games this season with a team-worst -12 rating. They could look to use Toews in a less important role further down the lineup while adding another player up the middle, with the most obvious answer on the current market being Calgary's Nazem Kadri.

Teams are reportedly making offers for the Stanley Cup champion center, who is 35 years old and four years left on his deal at $7 million with a 13-team no-trade list.

His current contract will certainly complicate things later down the line but as of right now, Kadri appears to be a consistent 65-80 point player most seasons and could be valuable to a Jets team looking to push their chips all in. With a complicated, long-term contract for an older player, it may take less than expected to acquire the London, Ontario native plus the transition from Calgary to Winnipeg will be easier on him and his family than most other cities.

The Jets already have an unhappy blue chip prospect in Brad Lambert that is looking for an opportunity elsewhere to get more playing time and could be easily included in a deal for Kadri, where he could join a last place Flames team that will give him plenty of chances to make the main roster.

The deal could benefit both parties while Winnipeg may work out another angle of the trade that bring in another team to help divert some of Kadri's cap hit for draft pick compensation.

