Former First Round Pick Seizes Opportunity as Jets Navigate Early-Season Injuries

The Winnipeg Jets were put in a precarious position to start the season as they were losing players quickly with the most recent causality being key defenseman Dylan Samberg, who is sidelined for 6–8 weeks after fracturing a wrist. To fill in is defender Logan Stanley, who will change his role changed into a second defensive pairing alongside Neal Pionk.

In one of his first games in the new role, Stanley had one of the best games of his career. This past Monday in a game against the New York Islanders, Stanley delivered in a big way with a goal and an assist, along with a season‑high 18:22 of ice time. Funny enough, the goal matched his career high, as the Waterloo native has recorded just one goal in each of his six NHL seasons. Getting his first one out of the way early could be a promising sign for Stanley.

The 27-year-old was drafted 18th overall by the Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft but has so far failed to reach his first round upside. Over his NHL career, Stanley has developed into a reliable depth defender for the Jets, with his offensive production peaking at a career-high 14 points last season. Through 205 NHL games, Stanley has tallied six goals and 32 assists for a total of 38 points. However, with his expanded role in Winnipeg's lineup over the next two months, it’s not out of the question that he could challenge his career high in points early in the season.

As Stanley’s stock continues to rise, the Jets may soon face a pivotal decision. On one hand, they could choose to sell high, using his increased value to acquire a more proven player and strengthen their roster for another Stanley Cup push. On the other hand, Winnipeg might opt to stay the course, giving Stanley more time to prove that his early-season success is genuine and that he’s finally evolving into the first-round talent they hoped for when they drafted him.

Many fans have long criticized Stanley for his inconsistency and have pushed for a trade, but his strong start to the season may have shifted that narrative. His breakout performance gives the front office some added leverage, allowing Samberg time to recover fully while Stanley proves he has the potential to be a top-four defenseman and, in the process, boosts his value on the trade market.

Winnipeg has several options they could slot into the bottom pairing, including Haydn Fleury, Luke Schenn, recent AHL call-up Kale Clague as well as defense prospects like Ville Heinola and Elias Salomonsson. If they choose to trade Stanley, it could open up additional options down the road. Whether he remains part of the team’s long-term plans or becomes a trade asset, his early-season performance guarantees that both the Jets and their fans will be keeping a close eye on him.

Ville Heinola: "I Kind of Wish Someone Would Have Picked Me Up"

Frustrated by Winnipeg's deep defence, 2019 first round draft pick Ville Heinola yearns for a fresh start. The talented Finn opens up about his challenging path and overlooked potential.