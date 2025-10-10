Former Jets First-Rounder Signs with Edmonton Oilers

Winnipeg Jets' 2015 first round pick in Jack Roslovic signed with the Edmonton mid-game on Wednesday as they Oilers were playing in the Battle of Alberta with the Calgary Flames.

The Edmonton Oilers made headlines late Wednesday night, announcing the signing of former Winnipeg Jets forward Jack Roslovic to a one-year, $1.5-million contract. The move ends a long summer of uncertainty for the 28-year-old, who had been skating in Columbus as an unrestricted free agent after going unsigned since July 1.

Jets Rally Late But Fall 5-4 to Stars in Home Opener

The Winnipeg Jets will not be starting the 2025-26 season the way they did their Presidents' Trophy-winning campaign.

For Jets fans, the news carries a hint of nostalgia. Roslovic’s NHL story began in Winnipeg, where he was selected 25th overall in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft. At the time, the speedy American center was viewed as one of the organization’s key young pieces, a dynamic, offensively gifted forward with top-six potential. After spending time with the Manitoba Moose in the AHL, he broke into the Jets’ lineup during the 2017–18 season, eventually playing 180 games for Winnipeg. Over that stretch, he recorded 26 goals and 41 assists for 67 points.

Despite showing flashes of skill and speed, Roslovic never quite found a permanent home in the Jets’ top six. His minutes fluctuated, and his role often shifted between center and wing. As his frustration with his usage grew, so did speculation about his future in Winnipeg. By the 2020–21 season, Roslovic formally requested a trade, a move that ultimately sent him, along with Patrik Laine, to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois.

The trade gave Roslovic the fresh start he’d been seeking, returning him to his hometown of Columbus and providing a larger offensive role. His production ticked upward in his first full season with the Blue Jackets, and he has since carved out a solid career as a reliable middle-six scorer. He has gone on to play for four other teams, Columbus, the New York Rangers, the Carolina Hurricanes, and now Edmonton, amassing 102 goals and 158 assists for 260 points in 526 career games.

Roslovic’s 2024–25 season with the Hurricanes was one of his most consistent. He matched a career high with 22 goals and added 17 assists for 39 points in 81 games, then contributed four points in nine playoff appearances. Yet despite that production, he entered the offseason without a contract. Changing agents midway through the summer, Roslovic remained patient while skating in Columbus, waiting for the right opportunity and it arrived in Edmonton.

Former Minnesota Wild Forward Tabbed as New Captain of Winnipeg's AHL Moose

Winnipeg's AHL Moose name veteran forward Mason Shaw as the 13th team captain in franchise history on Thursday.

For Winnipeg fans, Roslovic’s latest move is a reminder of a player who once represented promise and potential. His time with the Jets ended amid frustration over opportunity, but his subsequent journey through the NHL has underscored the talent that made him a first-round pick in the first place. Now, in Edmonton, Roslovic has another chance to prove that he can still be the kind of impact player many in Winnipeg once believed he would become.