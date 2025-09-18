Former Jets Goaltender Expected To Miss Significant Time Once Again

Former Winnipeg Jets backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit faces another lengthy absence with new injury.

On Thursday, Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson confirmed Thursday that former Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit underwent hip surgery this offseason and is expected to miss significant time.

It’s the latest setback in what’s been a frustrating series of injuries for the Port Alberni, B.C. native, who hasn’t played since suiting up for the Jets during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After signing a two-year deal with Chicago in July 2024, Brossoit missed the entire 2024-25 season due to multiple knee surgeries, first to repair a torn meniscus in August, then an arthroscopic procedure in November.

With this latest surgery, his return timeline is uncertain, and his NHL future remains in question. Jets fans will remember Brossoit not just for his on-ice talent, but for his professionalism and quiet leadership in the dressing room. He returned to Winnipeg for a second stint ahead of the 2023-24 season and played a vital role in the Jets playoff push that year with a 15-5-2 record with a 2.00 goals against average and a .927 save percentage that led to three shutouts in 23 appearances.

Brossoit's time in Winnipeg was memorable as he appeared in 77 games with the Jets and posted a 40-24-5 record with a 2.51 goals against average and a .917 save percentage.

The 32-year-old netminder made his final appearance in Game 1 of the Jets' first-round series against Colorado, where he started in net at Canada Life Centre. It wasn't the first time Brossoit was heavily relied upon in a big spot as he also started in a Game 1 during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Vegas Golden Knights. In 140 NHL games, Brossoit has compiled a 64-46-13 record, along with a 2.64 GAA, a .911 save percentage, and six shutouts. He also holds a 5-2 playoff record across 10 appearances.

