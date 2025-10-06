Injuries Present Career Opportunity for Jets' Nikita Chibrikov

With injuries to key forwards, Winnipeg Jets prospect Nikita Chibrikov lands the best opportunity of his career with a top-six role to start the season.

The Winnipeg Jets have been making headlines as of late but not for the right reasons. After a glowing 2024-25 season, the hopes were that they can build upon and second round exit and finally make a push towards the Stanley Cup. It'll be challenging to position themselves to start the season however, as they've lost three key players to the injury reserve.

It has already been known for some time that captain Adam Lowry would be sidelined with several injuries after last seasons playoff run but joining him unexpectedly is key blueliner Dylan Samberg, who is slated to be out for nearly two months and top-six forward Cole Perfetti, who was labelled by Jets head coach Scott Arniel as week-to-week. Both players have vital roles on the team and replacing them with be tough. The Jets defense has finished top of the league for two straight seasons so the loss of Perfetti on the offense is a more serious loss.

Stepping in for now is prospect Nikita Chibrikov, who made a strong first impression by scoring in his NHL debut. He built on that momentum the following season, adding three points in four more NHL appearances while continuing his development in the AHL. With a near point-per-game pace over five games, it's hard not to be intrigued by the kind of player Chibrikov could become. He’ll get a prime opportunity with top-six minutes, skating alongside high-end veterans Jonathan Toews and Gustav Nyquist, both of whom can bring out the best in young talent.

Chibrikov, 22, signed a two-year extension on Monday with the Jets at a cap hit of $875,000 over the next two seasons, meaning if Winnipeg can have him breakout while operating in his new role near the top of the lineup, he could be an exceptional bargain. The Russian import has a real opportunity to make an impact and establish himself as a key contributor, even with Cole Perfetti expected to return to the lineup. If he can take advantage of this chance, he may be able to earn a regular spot.

Still, it's been difficult to get a true sense of what kind of player Chibrikov can be at the NHL level. With limited minutes and only brief preseason appearances, his full potential remains unknown, making him a possible boom-or-bust case. During the preseason, he showed flashes of his offensive skill, including a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Flames. However, there were also defensive lapses, like intercepted passes that led to chances against, raising continued questions about whether he's fully ready for a regular NHL role.

There's added pressure with several Jets prospects like Brad Lambert, Parker Ford, Brayden Yager, and Colby Barlow continuing to rise and inch closer to NHL roles. They are likely eyeing the opportunity Chibrikov has been given and If he gets off to a slow start or fails to find his footing, it could mark the end of his time with the team at this level, as there are simply too many players ready to pass him by.

With the Manitoba Moose, Chibrikov was an immediate impact player as a rookie with 47 points in 70 games with his NHL debut later that season. He followed it up last season with 18 points in 30 games before being sidelined with injuries. Chibrikov is being given the chance now and whether he pops off or flames out will be answered quickly as the Jets take on the Dallas Stars in their season opener on Thursday.

