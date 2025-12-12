Jets' Connor Hellebuyck Nearing Return As Workload Continues To Increase in Practice

Winnipeg Jets fans received some encouraging news on Friday as color analyst Mitchell Clinton shared that goalie Connor Hellebuyck is "getting closer" to returning, according to head coach Scott Arniel.

Clinton added that Hellebuyck participated in a heavier workload during Friday’s practice. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner and last season’s league MVP has been steadily ramping up his activity as he works toward full game readiness. Hellebuyck first returned to the ice for an optional skate on Wednesday and also took part in an extended pre-skate session, highlighting his commitment to getting back in shape sooner than expected.

His return could come just in time for a tough road matchup against the league-leading Colorado Avalanche next Friday, four weeks after being sidelined.

Hellebuyck underwent a minor arthroscopic knee procedure on November 21. At the time, he was expected to miss four to six weeks. The 32-year-old decided to have the procedure early in the season to address the lingering knee issue and ensure he remains healthy for both the remainder of the NHL season and the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Other Olympic hopefuls around the league have taken similar approaches, including Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman, who plans to undergo an elbow procedure and will likely miss time before the Olympics.

Before the injury, Hellebuyck had an 8-6-0 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Since his absence, the Jets have relied heavily on backup Eric Comrie, who has struggled with a 2-7-1 record, a 3.71 GAA, and a .874 save percentage across nine games. Comrie’s performance has fueled league-wide discussions about Hellebuyck’s value and even the legitimacy of his Hart Trophy win last season, as the Jets’ struggles without him highlight how vital he is to the team.

