Jets' Haydn Fleury Nearing Return After Attending Morning Skate Tuesday

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury took part in Tuesday’s morning skate, signaling progress in his recovery from both concussion protocol and a recent illness.

Fleury, a depth defender for the Jets, has appeared in 15 games this season. While he has yet to record a point and holds a -5 rating, his presence on the ice could provide much-needed stability to Winnipeg’s bottom pairing.

In his first season with the Jets last year, Fleury played 39 games, tallying seven assists and a -12 rating, averaging just under 16 minutes of ice time per game. He also contributed during the postseason, appearing in eight playoff games, registering two assists, a +2 rating, and averaging 15:16 minutes per night.

With Fleury’s return, the Jets gain a reliable option to rotate through the bottom defensive pairings, allowing more flexibility for head coach Scott Arniel as the team navigates a challenging stretch of the schedule. While not a point-producing defenseman, Fleury’s dependable play in his own end and experience in high-pressure situations could help solidify the Jets’ defensive depth.

