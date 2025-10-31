Jets List Veteran Winger As Day-To-Day Ahead Of Penguins Matchup

The Winnipeg Jets will be without 36‑year‑old winger Gustav Nyquist for tomorrow’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, as head coach Scott Arniel confirmed Nyquist is listed as day‑to‑day.

Nyquist has had a rough start to the 2025‑26 season offensively, logging no goals and just five points in his first 11 games (all five points being assists). In recent outings his play had reportedly picked up with those five assists coming in the last nine games, including helpers in back‑to‑back contests before the injury sidelined him.

He arrives in Winnipeg after coming off a career‑worst 2024‑25 campaign, in which he recorded 28 points in 79 games with the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild. That marked a sharp drop from his breakout 2023‑24 season, when he posted a career‑best 23 goals and 52 assists for 75 points. If Nyquist maintains his current pace of approximately 0.45 points per game, he would project to finish the season in the neighborhood of 30‑35 points which would be a downgrade from his regular 45‑50 point range he has typically produced throughout his career.

So far this season, Arniel has struggled to find a role that complements Nyquist’s game, with the veteran winger being shuffled around the lineup, a stark contrast to a Jets lineup that saw little change last season. The hope is that Nyquist can recover from his current injury and return to form, rather than continuing to underproduce or remain sidelined, leaving a gap in the lineup created by the departure of top-six winger Nikolaj Ehlers.

