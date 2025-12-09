Jets Loan Top Defense Prospect Back To AHL Moose

The Winnipeg Jets have announced that defenseman Elias Salomonsson has been loaned back to the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. The move comes as depth defenseman Haydn Fleury returned to practice Tuesday and has been skating with the team, signaling a return to the minors for one of the Jets’ top defensive prospects.

Salomonsson appeared in four games for the Jets this season, finishing without a point and registering a -4 plus-minus rating. His early struggles came against tough competition, including matchups against the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes, each of which scored five goals against him. He recovered over his final two games with a +1 rating, averaging just under 15 minutes of ice time per contest and recording three shots on goal.

The 21-year-old defenseman was called up following an injury to Neal Pionk, rotating in alongside Winnipeg’s other depth defenders. Drafted by the Jets in the second round, 55th overall, in 2022, Salomonsson has continued to impress in the AHL this season with six assists in 17 games for the Moose, though he has yet to record a goal. Across 70 career AHL games, the Skellefteå, Sweden native has totaled 33 points.

Salomonsson’s return comes at a key time for the Moose, who were red-hot with six consecutive wins but have stumbled recently with three losses in their last seven games. His offensive and defensive skills could help Manitoba regain momentum and get back on track.

His AHL resume includes representing the Moose at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, becoming only the second rookie defenseman in franchise history to earn the honor. He was also named both Best Defenseman and Rookie of the Year for the 2024–25 season, highlighting his rapid development as one of Winnipeg’s top young blueliners.

With Fleury back in the lineup, Salomonsson will return to Manitoba to continue honing his game while providing a boost to a Moose team looking to rebound.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.