Jonathan Toews Scores First Goal as a Jet Off Deflection Against Flames

In a memorable moment for hometown fans, veteran forward Jonathan Toews scored his first goal as a member of the Winnipeg Jets during their game against the Calgary Flames.

The tally came in the third period, when Toews deftly deflected a shot in front of the net to tie the game at 1‑1.

The goal was a milestone in Toews’s comeback season. After missing significant time due to health issues, he has been working his way back and building his role in Winnipeg’s lineup (he logged 18:19 of ice‑time and one shot in his season‑debut).

Through his first few games this season, Toews had recorded zero goals and three assists prior to Monday's game. Coming into the match, he was still looking for that first goal. With this deflection, he finally lit the lamp and delivered a dramatic equalizer for the Jets.