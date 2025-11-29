Mixed Bag in NHL Debut For Jets' Thomas Milic

Winnipeg Jets rookie goaltender Thomas Milic experienced a true mixed bag in his NHL debut on Saturday, turning aside 30 of 34 shots in a 4–1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The 21-year-old delivered several impressive moments and helped stabilize the Jets during extended stretches of pressure, but also showed areas that will need sharpening at the NHL level.

Milic was tested immediately as Carolina controlled the early pace and outshot Winnipeg heavily in the opening minutes. The rookie responded with eight saves in the first 11 minutes, including key stops on two Hurricanes power plays that prevented the game from slipping away. Winnipeg briefly gained momentum, but Carolina struck first when defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere carried the puck deep before feeding Winnipeg-born forward Seth Jarvis in the high slot. Jarvis released a low wrist shot that slipped just past Milic for the opening goal.

Milic continued to impress in the second period with ten more saves while helping kill off three additional Hurricanes power plays. One of those penalties came from a rookie mistake when Milic played the puck outside the crease behind the net. After discussing the call with the officials, he returned to the crease and delivered several calm, composed stops to erase the mistake.

Despite Milic’s efforts, defensive breakdowns around the crease created ongoing challenges. Winnipeg struggled to clear traffic from the front of the net and Milic was often forced to make stops through heavy screens. Midway through the second, Carolina capitalized when Logan Stanley and William Carrier battled for position in front and Jordan Martinook snapped a shot through the crowd that beat Milic for the Hurricanes’ second goal.

The defensive issues resurfaced minutes later. Jarvis found space in the high slot and fired another quick shot over Milic’s glove for his second of the night against his hometown team. Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey drifted across Milic’s line of sight, making the save even more difficult. All three goals to that point beat Milic on the glove side, a weakness Carolina appeared to identify early as they repeatedly targeted that area.

Milic’s most concerning moment came in the final seconds of the game when Alexander Nikishin launched a point shot from the boards that beat him clean on the blocker side. It was a stoppable shot from distance and marked the lone goal of the night that did not involve traffic or a defensive lapse.

Milic’s debut showcased both promise and growing pains. He was composed, competitive and strong on the penalty kill, yet the Hurricanes exposed technical areas that will need refinement. With 30 saves behind a defense that struggled throughout the night, the young netminder showed he may have the tools to build on this first NHL appearance as he gains more experience.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.