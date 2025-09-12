Winnipeg Native Reece Vitelli Returns Home, Aims For Impact Role With Hometown Moose

Winnipeg native Reece Vitelli aims to carve out a meaningful role on his hometown team this upcoming season.

The Winnipeg Jets organization is filled with intriguing storylines across every level of its development system from the early stages in the ECHL with the Norfolk Admirals, all the way up to the NHL, where star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is making headlines as a frontrunner for the Hart Trophy as the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Amid the spotlight on big names and major accolades, there are also compelling narratives emerging from the AHL, where rising talents are quietly shaping the future of the franchise. One such storyline centers around Reece Vitelli, the newest member to the Manitoba Moose and a hometown native of Winnipeg.

After spending three seasons throughout the AHL and ECHL in the Arizona Coyotes organization, Vitelli returned home with a call up to the Manitoba Moose towards the end of last season. The 24-year-old forward is excited for the chance to play at home once again and is looking forward to working on carving out a meaningful role at the AHL level.

"It's definitely cool to come home and play, my whole goal last year was to get called up somewhere and then I heard it was, it was back in Winnipeg, It was truly cool and to have those last few months here was something I'll never forget for sure,” Vitelli said.

The former Prince Albert Raider has been spending the off-season improving on his shot as Vitelli has struggled scoring at the AHL level with a pair of goals in just 36 games. When asked on how to transition his game from the ECHL to the AHL, he noted it was confidence that’s the biggest factor.

"It all comes down to confidence, I think coming in last year, I was just trying to just play my game and everything, but also, trying to not make mistakes and stay in the lineup and stuff, so hopefully try and come into the year and just be more confident with the puck and know that I have that skill I can make plays and just help produce more offense for the team," he said.

When describing his play style, Vitelli used a comparison on the current Jets roster as a player that can be used in multiple positions, up-and-down the ice and make an impact in different ways.

"My biggest assets is probably my speed, my skating, I like to use my feet a lot, and get the forecheck first and and be reliable, and kind of just be a Swiss army knife out there, play anywhere the team needs me to play and to be reliable, in all those, those different positions, kind of like an Anthony Cirelli kind of player or even Alex Iafallo up with the Jets too,” Vitelli explained ”They're playing in a lot of different positions, penalty kill and getting thrown on the power play and that kind of thing, so those are definitely some guys that I look up too."

One of the most interesting aspects of Vitelli’s career so far has been the players that he’s been on the same team as that have broken out into big roles at the NHL level. The notable two are Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring, who Vitelli played with during his time with the Coyotes AHL affiliate in the Tuscon Roadrunners. He stated that he could tell the players were going to make a difference in the NHL some day during their time playing together.

"Obviously great players, you can tell by how they play, and they're great people, too,” Vitelli said “Great teammates,I had a blast playing with them in Tucson and it was a fun two years with them, so it was super good and they're just great players and they're definitely gonna help out Buffalo this year."

The hope is now the narrative turns to Vitelli and now he gets his chance to make an impact, this time closer to home than ever before. Moose head coach Mark Morrison has a system more reliant on aggressive forechecking in speed, according to Vitelli and he noted this goes well with his game. Hopefully Moose fans can rally behind one of their local hometown players and help him keep his confidence to play well enough to stay at the AHL level.

