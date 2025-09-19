OHL Opening Night; A Night Of Firsts

The OHL opened up the 2025-26 season with two games on the docket. It was the night of firsts, as it will be all weekend, with many new players entering the league in the new landscape.

Earlier in the week, Scott Wheeler, a writer with The Athletic, reported that OHL commissioner Bryan Crawford mentioned that there is an overwhelming amount of players flowing into the league, recognizing that the OHL is a premier destination of choice for a player’s development. The high-end players are leaving for the NCAA, but younger players, in particular Americans, are coming to play in the OHL now that they can, while holding a scholarship to an NCAA school.

In conjunction with players leaving the league, the OHL increased the number of import players allowed on a team from two to three. A few of those new import players made a strong first impression last night.

Oshawa Generals vs. North Bay Battalion

The Battalion hosted the reigning Eastern Conference champs, defeating them 4-2. Three out of the four goal scorers scored their first career OHL goals last night. North Bay’s fourth-rounder from the 2025 OHL draft, Jax Pereira, scored the first official goal of the 2025-26 season with an impressive snipe.

One of those American players with an NCAA scholarship who has joined the OHL for this season is Battalion defenseman Brandt Harper. He’s committed to the University of Michigan, tallied a goal and an assist in his debut, and played on North Bay’s top defense pair alongside Aaron Enright.

On Oshawa’s side, both of their goals were scored by rookies. Russian forward Vadim Smirnov potted Oshawa’s first goal of the season with seconds left on the clock in the first period to cut North Bay’s lead. Then, later in the game, the team’s 2025 first-rounder, Sam Roberts, scored on the powerplay to get that first one out of the way early on. Roberts is the son of former NHLer Gary Roberts. His son was sporting the top right wing spot on Oshawa’s first line in their season-opener.

Brampton Steelheads vs. Peterborough Petes

The Peterborough Petes are looking to take a step forward this year after missing the playoffs for the last two seasons. They got off on the right foot last night, with a 6-3 win over the Steelheads on home ice. Petes GM, Michael Oke, acquired overage forward Matthew Soto from the Kingston Frontenacs in the summer to add more firepower up front. Soto made his presence known immediately with a four-point night.

Peterborough’s star import player is Adam Novotny. He’s a projected first-round pick for the 2026 NHL Draft, and some scouts have said that he is already NHL-ready. However, it was Petes’ Austrian import forward Leon Kolarik who impressed last night. He set up Soto for Peterborough’s first goal of the season and later scored the first of his OHL career in the opening frame.

Unfortunately, the 2025 first-overall pick, Kaden McGregor, did not play in Peterborough’s season-opener, as he nurses an injury.

All three goals from the Steelheads were firsts. Another 2025 first-rounder got his first career goal out of the way early, with Keaton Ardagh netting home Brampton’s first goal of the season on the powerplay.

Julian Demiglio is a 2006-born forward who played five games for the Steelheads last season. He finished second in league scoring during the pre-season and is expected to play a pivotal top-nine role for the team this season. Outside of a rough night in the faceoff department (he went 6/21), Demiglio had a goal in the first period and set up defenseman David Green — another first career goal — off the rush in the third period. Despite the loss, it was a strong performance for the Concord, Ontario, native.

There are eight games on the schedule for Friday. Kitchener hosts Brantford, which is the game of the night for fans to tune into.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

5 OHL Games On Opening Week You Need To Watch

We’re finally here. The 2025-26 OHL season kicks off tonight, with the Oshawa Generals hosting the North Bay Battalion, and the Brampton Steelheads taking on the Peterborough Petes.

Ottawa 67’s 2024 Fifth-Round Pick Excited To Debut For Hometown Team Following NCAA Eligibility Change

The NCAA ruling on CHL-player eligibility last November turned the junior hockey landscape upside down. Prior to the November ruling, any player who joined a CHL team became ineligible to play NCAA hockey. The change created an environment where the CHL is now a viable destination for elite young players who want to preserve the option to secure an education while they develop as hockey players in the NCAA.

Colorado Avalanche Prospect Christian Humphreys Confidence Rekindled After Leaving The NCAA For OHL's Kitchener Rangers

Should OHL players leave for opportunities to play collegiate-level hockey in the NCAA? That is a conversation that is constantly being had since we are seeing more and more high-end players from the CHL leave their junior teams to play in the NCAA.