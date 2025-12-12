Alessandro Di Iorio Named Sarnia Sting Captain

The Sarnia Sting have announced their leadership group for the remaining 2025-26 regular season and a new captain has been named.

Sarnia’s 2024 second-overall pick Alessandro Di Iorio has been named the team’s new captain.

The Sting recently traded away their captain and St. Louis Blues prospect Lukas Fischer to the Soo Greyhounds. Fischer was named the team’s captain at the start of the 2024-25 season. Instead of playing out the rest of the season without a member wearing the “C”, Di Iorio has been appointed the new leader, who wore an “A” for Team Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

“Our goal was to identify someone that embodied what we wanted our team to look like going forward. Someone who put the team first, is well respected by his teammates and someone who has a high compete level and great work ethic. Alessandro is the person to lead this team and organization to the next level,” said Head Coach Mathieu Turcotte.

Di Iorio is an excellent example for the rest of the team to follow on the ice. He’s detailed-driven and doesn’t cheat the game. The Vaughan, Ontario, native is known for his strong 200-foot game as a centerman, ability/willingness to be the first man out to kill a penalty, and protect a lead late in the game.

Sarnia sit tied for last in the OHL with the Oshawa Generals. To put it lightly, it’s been an abysmal year for the Sting and their fans. But hopefully with a new coach and captain, the team will turn things around, and play some more competitive hockey.

The rest of the leadership group is as follows:

Beckham Edwards - Assistant Captain

Mitch Young - Assistant Captain

Ryan Brown - Assistant Captain (Home games)

Hughston Hurt - Assistant Captain (Away games)

