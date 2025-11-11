Backup Competition? Oshawa Generals Acquire Talented 2008-born Goaltender From Niagara

The Oshawa Generals have made a trade to bolster their depth in the crease, as they trade away two draft picks to acquire 2008-born netminder Matthew Humphries from the Niagara IceDogs.

In exchange for Humphries and a 2026 seventh-round pick (OS), the IceDogs received a 2026 fourth-round pick (BFD) and a 2028 seventh-round pick (SOO) in the deal.

The IceDogs are running a tandem consisting of their 2025 second-round import draft pick, Vladislav Yermolenko, and Charlie Robertson. Humphries was the third-string in Niagara and has been playing for the Aurora Tigers of the OJHL, where he has a 3-3-1 record, 3.41 goals-against-average, and a .917 save percentage.

As for Oshawa, the team has been primarily running with Jaden Cholette in between the pipes, who they acquired from London before the start of the season after he had an impressive preseason. 2007-born Isaac Gravelle has served as the backup.

Humphries is a goaltender born in 2008. He was brought in to either serve as a third-string option, similar to his time with Niagara, or to challenge Gravelle for the backup role. The goaltending performance for the Generals has been inconsistent at times this season. General Manager Roger Hunt may be aiming to foster competition in the crease to improve their goaltending situation.

Humphries, from Newmarket, Ontario, was a talented, heavily-scouted goaltending prospect. He attended the USHL Player Development Combine in 2022 and the USHL Combine in 2023. He also spent time playing at the World Selects Invitational series, where he suited up alongside Braidy Wassilyn, Pierce Mbuyi, and Ryder Cali.

He has the size (6-foot-4) and potential to become an everyday OHL goaltender.

