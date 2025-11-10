Brantford Continues Undefeated Regulation Streak; Jay McKee Achieves 300th Win

The Brantford Bulldogs continued their insane hot streak to start the 2025-26 campaign, beating the Ottawa 67’s 4-3 in a shootout on Sunday. The Bulldogs are the only team in the OHL and entire CHL to remain undefeated in regulation, improving their record to 15-0-4.

It was a milestone victory for Brantford’s Head Coach Jay McKee, who achieved his 300th OHL career win when 67’s forward Jasper Kuhta missed the net on his shootout attempt.

McKee is the fourth-fastest coach in league history to reach the 300-win mark. He’s achieved this feat in just 516 games and nine seasons.

The ex-NHLer started his OHL coaching career as an assistant coach with the Erie Otters in the 2014-15 season, where he got to watch the glory of Connor McDavid with a front-row view.

After just one season with Erie, he moved on to an associate coach role with the Kitchener Rangers the following year. Another promotion came for the Kingston, Ontario, native, as the Rangers promoted him to Head Coach for the 2016-17 season.

As Head Coach of Kitchener from 2016-2019, he posted a record of 113-78-13. They made the playoffs in all three seasons, but suffered first-round exits in 2017 and 2019.

McKee was relieved of his duties as head coach for the Rangers on Nov. 25, 2019, but it wasn’t long until he was back behind the bench.

The Bulldogs organization, at this time playing out of Hamilton, swooped in and made him their new head coach for the 2021-22 season. In his first season behind the bench for the Bulldogs, he took them all the way to the OHL Championship, and won it all.

The 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons were retooling seasons for the Bulldogs, which also included their relocation to Brantford. But last season, McKee had his team back amongst the best in the league.

Now, the Bulldogs are fully loaded and prepped to make another championship run.

McKee also signed a three-year extension with the club during the summer, and last month, he was named an assistant coach for Team CHL for the upcoming 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Top NHL Draft Prospect Alessandro Di Iorio Has Immediate Impact In Season Debut

Sidelined with an injury to start the season, Alessandro Di Iorio explodes onto the ice in his season debut, netting two crucial goals for his Sarnia squad.

Wild Night In The Soo: Greyhounds Win Shootout, Kashawn Aitcheson Drenches Fan In Aftermath

Shootout heroics, then chaos erupts. Sault Ste. Marie and Barrie players get in each other's faces post-game, while Kashawn Aitcheson has an inexcusable interaction with a fan.

Tampa Bay Prospect, Guelph Defenseman Suspended Pending League Review

Lightning prospect and Guelph Storm defenseman Grant Spada faces suspension after receiving a match penalty for cross-checking earlier this weekend.